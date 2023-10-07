Collingwood has caused a huge boilover with a five-point away win over Brisbane

Mikala Cann celebrates a goal during the R6 AFLW clash between Collingwood and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FOR THE second time in a week, Collingwood has broken Brisbane hearts, this time with its women's team toppling the highly fancied Lions by five points at Brighton Homes Arena.

Like their men's team at the MCG in last Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final, the women got the job done in dramatic fashion, overturning a 16-point half-time deficit to clinch victory.

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The 5.3 (33) to 3.10 (28) win was the Magpies' second straight and puts them right back in the hunt for the top eight.

In her 50th game, Mikala Cann was the hero, kicking the go-ahead goal from 35m midway through the final term.

But the comeback began just after half-time and it was captain Bri Davey who turned the tide, kicking a goal and setting up another in the third quarter to give her team life.

In the final term, Eliza James kicked an early goal to put the visitors in front, and then after Brisbane squandered a number of chances close to goal, it was Cann who iced the victory.

Taylor Smith missed a shot from near point-blank range, Ally Anderson sprayed a set shot from 25m and Orla O'Dwyer failed to score from the right forward pocket as Brisbane lost for a third time in four matches at its new home venue.

Davey (19), Brit Bonnici (20) and Sarah Rowe (21) were all instrumental in victory as Collingwood kicked the only four goals of the second half.

For the third straight match, Brisbane was slow out of the blocks, conceding the first goal to Nell Morris-Dalton after a quick Collingwood counter-attack.

But with Anderson getting her hands on the ball in the middle of the ground and Sophie Conway and O'Dwyer kicking goals and providing great drive from the wings, the home team was in front by quarter-time.

The Lions stretched the advantage in the second term to 16 points on the back of a Courtney Hodder goal, but could have led by more if not for some wayward kicking.

Lily Postlethwaite and debutant Caitlin Wendland both hit the post, while Taylor Smith had an accurate kick overturned after it was touched off her boot.

Is Karlson in trouble with the MRO?

Collingwood defender Selena Karlson will have a nervous wait after a second-quarter incident involving Lions livewire Courtney Hodder. The Brisbane small forward took a running mark when Karlson clattered into her with a late collision. Hodder was awarded a 50m penalty to ensure a certain goal, and now Karlson will await the MRO's verdict.

The moment

It had to be the milestone girl Mikala Cann who iced victory. In her 50th game, Cann was already making a huge contribution with her 19 disposals, including a match-high 14 contested, and five clearances, but her greatest impact came at the death. After winning a free kick 35m from goal and with her team trailing by a point, she calmly went back and slotted the match-winner to be the Magpie hero.

Up next

Collingwood will try and make it three consecutive wins when it plays traditional rival Carlton next Sunday at Ikon Park from 3.05pm AEDT. Brisbane will try to bounce back when it travels south to play Gold Coast next Saturday (4.35pm AEST) in the QClash at Heritage Bank Stadium.

BRISBANE 2.0 3.6 3.8 3.10 (28)

COLLINGWOOD 1.0 1.2 3.2 5.3 (33)

GOALS

Brisbane: O'Dwyer, Conway, Hodder

Collingwood: Morris-Dalton, Davey, Morris, James

BEST

Brisbane: Conway, Anderson, Koenen, O'Dwyer, Grider

Collingwood: Davey, Bonnici, Rowe, Cann, Livingstone

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Collingwood: Karlson (shoulder)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3276 at Brighton Homes Arena