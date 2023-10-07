The Swans have delivered in the final term to get past the Power

Cynthia Hamilton and Sofia Hurley celebrate a goal during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has won a tantalising contest against Port Adelaide to pull away in the final quarter and win by 15 points as it kept its finals hopes alive.

Leading by just two points at three-quarter time, the Swans snatched their first away win with a 6.9 (45) to 3.12 (30) victory at Alberton Oval on Saturday in a thrilling armwrestle.

It was a far cry from the teams' maiden clash last season, in which the Swans scored only two behinds to lose by 66 to the Power.

"We're not finished yet. We don't want to just sit on our laurels and say, 'OK, we've won three, that's enough for the year'," Swans coach Scott Gowans said after the match.

"Every game, every week, we want to turn up. That's what it's about and that's how you become great."

Box office match-ups lit up the crowd, with rising stars Ally Morphett and Matilda Scholz facing off in the ruck as Port powerhouse Erin Phillips played on Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy.

The Swans enjoyed an even team performance across the field, complemented by a standout display from Laura Gardiner (33 disposals, six clearances) in the midfield and Lucy McEvoy (11 intercept possessions), who was a brick wall in defence.

Cynthia Hamilton opened the scoring for the Swans but was upstaged by a terrific goal from Port's Gemma Houghton.

Scholz had sent a long bomb to an empty forward 50 as Houghton flaunted her speed to leave Alice Mitchell in the dust and kick truly.

With the Swans leading by one point at quarter-time, Bec Privitelli and Bella Smith kicked back-to-back goals in less than two minutes as their lead extended to 18.

Two goals by Ash Saint kept the Power alive, but inaccuracy cost them.

With just two points the difference going into the final term, Jaide Anthony kicked her first AFLW goal, while Molloy finally kicked her own major to grab a comfortable win for her side.

"We're certainly a better team than that fourth quarter," Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell said.

"It's a pure indicator of maturity if you're disciplined or not throughout key moments in games.

"Another disappointing outcome for us but more patches of better footy today. We've just got to keep working away at it."

Sydney (3-3) returns to Henson Park to host Hawthorn next round while Port Adelaide (1-5) faces a formidable challenge against North Melbourne at Arden Street.

PORT ADELAIDE 1.4 2.7 3.11 3.12 (30)

SYDNEY 1.5 3.5 4.7 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Houghton

Sydney: C.Hamilton 2, Smith, Privitelli, Molloy, Anthony

BEST

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Phillips, Houghton, Saint, Scholz

Sydney: Gardiner, Molloy, McEvoy, Hurley, Smith, Morphett

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: MacLachlan (ankle)

Sydney: Newman (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Alberton Oval