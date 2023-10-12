The teams are in for round seven's Friday and Saturday matches, as well as squads for Sunday

Hannah Ewings, Tayla Harris, Isadora McLeay. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has dropped Rising Star winner Hannah Ewings for disciplinary reasons for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne, while Melbourne will be without three stars for its clash against West Coast.

The Dees will be without Tayla Harris (hamstring), Maddi Gay (soreness) and Lauren Pearce (shoulder), but Aimee Mackin and Sinead Goldrick have both passed fitness tests and will take to the field against the Eagles. Paxy Paxman will miss again due to concussion.

Greater Western Sydney's Isadora McLeay will make her AFLW debut after 766 days on the Giants' list. Jas Grierson also comes into the team at the expense of Grace Hill, while Fleur Davies has been suspended.

Port confirmed Ewings' omission was due to "not meeting performance standards and expectations", with the club saying it would "continue supporting Ewings on and off the field to assist her in returning to the form she is capable of".

In addition to dropping Ewings, the Power have also omitted Lily Johnson, while Maggie MacLachlan and Janelle Cuthbertson will miss due to injury.

Hawthorn has swung the axe with veterans Lou Stephenson and Tamara Luke dropped, while Akec Makur Chuot, Sophie Locke and Ainslie Kemp have been recalled.

The Western Bulldogs have made four changes as they look to secure their first win for the season, with Naomi Ferres, Dom Carruthers, Daisy Bateman and Bailey Hunt coming into the side and Rocky Cranston omitted, while Katie Lynch and De Berry will miss due to injury and Isabelle Pritchard has been managed.

Richmond's injury woes have abated slightly with Bec Miller and Sarah Hosking returning for Saturday night's Dreamtime match against Essendon, with Gabby Seymour also named after being managed last round.

Yvonne Bonner (injured) will miss Adelaide's clash with the Dogs, with Montana McKinnon coming into the side.

The Saints have made three unforced changes, with Nat Plane, Maddie Boyd and Erin McKinnon dropped, while Nat Xenos returns from suspension. J'Noemi Anderson returns after missing two weeks in the League's concussion protocols, while Beth Pinchin and Simone Nalder also return.

Tahleah Mulder has been named to debut for Fremantle against Geelong, with Mikayla Hyde also coming into the side and Makaela Tuhakaraina and Roxy Roux omitted. For the Cats, Gabbi Featherston has been named for her first game in two years, with Abbey McDonald making way.

Aliesha Newman will miss Sydney's clash against Hawthorn due to concussion, with Montana Beruldsen coming into the team.

West Coast ruck Sarah Lakay will return from a back injury, while Amy Franklin has also been included in the Eagles' starting 21 ahead of the side confirming their final team on Friday.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval, 6.45pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: M.McKinnon

Out: Y.Bonner (knee)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Ferres, D.Carruthers, D.Bateman, B.Hunt

Out: R.Cranston (omitted), K.Lynch (injured), D.Berry (knee/leg), I.Pritchard (managed)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: B.Pinchin, N.Xenos, S.Nalder, J.Anderson

Out: N.Plane (omitted), M.Boyd (omitted), E.McKinnon (omitted), S.Chiocci (knee)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Grierson, I.McLeay

Out: G.Hill (omitted), F.Davies (suspension)

Debut: Isadora McLeay



Sydney v Hawthorn at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: M.Beruldsen

Out: A.Newman (Injured)

HAWTHORN

In: S.Locke, A.Kemp, A.Makur Chuot

Out: L.Stephenson (Omitted), T.Luke (Omitted), C.Brown (Injured)

Geelong v Walyalup at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: G.Featherston

Out: Ab.McDonald (omitted)

Milestone: 50 games – Chantel Emonson (Geelong)

WALYALUP

In: M.Hyde, T.Mulder

Out: M.Tuhakaraina (omitted), R.Roux (omitted)

Debut: Tahleah Mulder



Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: J.Ellenger, P.Boltz

Out: A.McKee (omitted), M.Pauga (omitted)

Milestone: Belle Dawes (Brisbane Lions), Cathy Svarc (Brisbane Lions)

Richmond v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7.20pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: R.Miller, G.Seymour, S.Hosking

Out: B.Lynch (suspension), S.Danckert (omitted), M.Kiely (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Martin, H.Bowey, L.Burke

Out: Nil

Milestone: 50 games – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), 50 games – Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne)

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Simmons, M.Moloney, E.Boag, J.Teakle, Y.Duursma, G.Jaques, O.Levicki

Out: H.Ewings (omitted), L.Johnson (omitted), M.MacLachlan (ankle), J.Cuthbertson (knee)

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: K.Peterson, M.Hendrie, I.Milford

Out: Nil

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sansonetti, E.Smith, T.Brown, I.Evans, C.Blair

Out: S.Livingstone (suspension), S.Karlson (suspension)

Milestone: 50 games – Sarah Rowe (Collingwood)

West Coast v Narrm at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Franklin, S.Lakay, E.Elkington, E.Humphries, J.Sedunary

Out: M.Western (omitted), S.Goranova (knee)

NARRM

In: M.Chaplin, G.Campbell, R.Watt, J.Ivey, C.Wilson, G.Gall

Out: L.Pearce (shoulder), T.Harris (injured), M.Gay (injured)

Milestone: 50 club games – Libby Birch (Narrm)