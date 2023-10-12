Lucy Single has kept plenty of the comp's best players quiet this year, and Ally Anderson is bracing for plenty of attention from the in-form Sun on Saturday

Ally Anderson in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALLY Anderson knows who’s coming her way on Saturday afternoon, and the reigning AFLW best and fairest is ready.

With Emily Bates departing during the off-season for Hawthorn, Anderson is now in the crosshairs of opposition coaches as the Lions’ midfield prime mover.

And at Heritage Bank Stadium, she knows Gold Coast stopper Lucy Single is headed her way.

Single has been a revelation this season, using her strength, speed and endurance to go with some of the competition’s best players.

She’s had roles on Bri Davey, Ellie Blackburn, Ebony Marinoff and Mon Conti in the past month, drawing even of beating all of them.

“It’s definitely something I’m preparing for,” Anderson said when asked about the likely match-up earlier in the week.

“She played on me in the practice match too, so I have a little bit of experience with that.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson, Ashanti Bush and Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster pose for a photo on October 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Anderson has picked up where she left off from her award-winning season seven, sitting fourth for disposals in the competition and sixth in the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award.

“I’ve had it a couple of times already this year,” she said of being tagged.

“(Aishling) Sheridan followed me around last week most of the game … it can be tough and it can be frustrating, but that’s the key, to not let it get too frustrating and to work through it.

“Relying on your teammates as well, that’s a massive thing.”

The midfield battle should be engrossing in the fifth instalment of the women’s QClash, with Anderson, Cathy Svarc and Belle Dawes coming up against Single, Charlie Rowbottom and Claudia Whitfort.

“It’s going to be a tough battle in there,” Anderson said.

“We’ve always rated their midfield, they’re very strong with their big bodies. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”