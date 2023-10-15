The Kangaroos have cruised to a big win over the Power

North Melbourne celebrates a goal against Yartapuulti in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has piled on its biggest ever score to defeat Yartapuulti by 63 points on Sunday afternoon.

A stunning performance from the Kangaroos' one-two punch of Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell led the home side to the 13.9 (87) to 3.6 (24) victory at Arden Street.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

In career game No.50, Riddell (35 disposals, seven tackles, two goals) was super effective in her clearance work, working more as the outlet option, powering away from the contest and sending the ball forward, while Garner (39 disposals, eight clearances, 789 metres gained) often caught her opposition out with her spread from the contest.

Learn More 05:57

Mia King's efforts through the middle were instrumental to Riddell and Garner's commanding performances, as she fed the ball out quickly and efficiently from congestion.

Given its wealth of talent right across the field, North Melbourne transitioned the ball beautifully, able to find nine avenues to goal, including a personal best three goals from Alice O'Loughlin, as it put the foot down after the first break.

Learn More 00:30

Yartapuulti started with strength, using pressure and powerful clearances to maintain the ball in attack for an extended portion of the first quarter and kicked the opening goal by way of returning key forward Julia Teakle. It was when the Roos were able to breach the Power's high defensive wall, however, that they were able to work into acres of space in attack.

Learn More 00:42

Once it settled into the game, North Melbourne began to dominate possession, ultimately winning the disposal count 321 to 183.

Learn More 08:12

A lack of composure from Yartapuulti let it down at times, often attempting to move the ball too quickly and playing directly into the hands of Kangaroos Jasmine Ferguson and Sarah Wright who set up camp behind the play.

Learn More 06:51

Back in a defensive role due to Janelle Cuthbertson's absence, Ange Foley was a shining light for Yartapuulti with seven intercepts and 359 metres gained, while young ruck Matilda Scholz (23 hitouts, four clearances) fought admirably against the experienced duo of Kim Rennie and Emma King.

Possession footy

This season Yartapuulti has consistently given up big possession numbers to its opposition, making it hard to control the footy and defend well. Against North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, it was no different, allowing the Roos to win 321 disposals to the Power's 183, with the top six possession getters on the ground all from the home side. It is something Lauren Arnell is no doubt trying to address, but with a young side and injuries to some key players, it likely becomes one of many off-season tasks.

Learn More 00:42

Whatever you can do, I can do better

In the second quarter the floodgates began to open for North Melbourne as it kicked 3.3 (21) to Yartapuulti's three behinds. A feature of its scoring was a stunning goal from deep in the pocket from star midfielder Ash Riddell in her 50th career game, only for Tahlia Randall to go one better from almost the same spot mere minutes later. In the final quarter, however, Alice O'Loughlin bested them all with a bouncing shot from the boundary line in that same pocket, and celebrated accordingly.

Learn More 01:00

Up next

North Melbourne will face Narrm at Ikon Park on Saturday evening in a match that is sure to shape the top two, while Yartapuulti returns to its home of Alberton Oval to face Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 O'Loughlin goals after Roos' brilliant team passage North Melbourne's Alice O'Loughlin earns a major after some exciting ball movement

00:42 Ridiculous Riddell produces GOTY contender North Melbourne's Ash Riddell kicks an amazing goal close to the boundary

00:45 Randall electrifies crowd with extraordinary major North Melbourne's Tahlia Randall kicks a brilliant goal on the run from the boundary

00:42 Keryk's snapping finish gives Power life Yartapuulti's Madeline Keryk kicks a great goal against the momentum

01:00 Pocket rockets: North conjures three stunning goals Alice O'Loughlin adds to the hat-trick of incredible Kangaroos goals with another dazzler from a similar angle

05:57 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

06:51 AFLW full post-match, R7: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Nth Melbourne

08:12 AFLW full post-match, R7: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Yartapuulti

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 4.5 8.7 13.9 (87)

YARTAPUULTI 1.2 1.5 2.6 3.6 (24)

GOALS

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin 3, Riddell 2, Randall 2, Smith, Shierlaw, Pullar, Gatt, Garner, Bruton

Yartapuulti: Teakle, Keryk, Houghton

BEST

North Melbourne: Riddell, Garner, Bruton, O'Loughlin, M.King, O'Shea

Yartapuulti: Scholz, Foley, Dowrick, Keryk

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Yartapuulti: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,912 at Arden Street Oval