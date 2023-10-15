North Melbourne produced three stunning goals from the same pocket in its win over Yartapuulti on Sunday

Ash Riddell, Tahlia Randall and Alice O'Loughlin. Pictures: AFL Photos

SAME pocket, same game, same result - but who did it better?

North Melbourne lit up Sunday's AFLW action with a trio of stunning goals from the same pocket at Arden St during its thumping win over Yartapuulti.

Ash Riddell, Tahlia Randall and Alice O'Loughlin each produced a goal of the round contender from the right forward pocket on the western side of the ground, with each seemingly trying to outdo the other.

Riddell was first to produce late in the second quarter, pouncing on a loose ball and connecting with a pinpoint drop punt despite running towards the boundary line and away from goal.

Barely a minute later, North launched a sweeping play from defence and Randall won the race to a loose ball inside 50 before gathering and kicking a snap across her body as she was tackled, with the ball landing in the goalsquare before getting the perfect bounce and going through for a goal.

Then, at the start of the final term, some intense pressure from O'Loughlin and Kate Shierlaw saw the ball spill loose in the pocket before O'Loughlin threw the ball on her right boot from barely a metre inside the boundary line and watched it clear the defender and bounce through.

Impressively, the trio of goals all came off the right boot despite being tight in the right-hand pocket, adding to the degree of difficulty of each.

But which one was best?