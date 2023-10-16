Daria Bannister will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season after rupturing the ACL in her right knee

Daria Bannister leaves the field after injuring her knee during the AFLW R7 match between Essendon and Richmond at Ikon Park on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER initially being cleared of serious damage, scans have revealed Essendon forward Daria Bannister has torn the ACL in her right knee.

She has been ruled out for the year and will undergo surgery, her second knee reconstruction after rupturing her left ACL in 2018.

Bannister fell while changing direction late in the Bombers' 17-point win over Richmond on Saturday night, clutching her knee, but was moving relatively freely post-match.

At the time, coach Natalie Wood described it as "a bit of a scare", and that "structurally, from the first reports, it appears positive".

Learn More 01:09

Essendon confirmed the rupture on Monday afternoon.

"Despite testing well clinically on Saturday night, scans from Sunday morning have confirmed an ACL rupture in Daria's right knee," Essendon medico Megan Smith said.

"While we're incredibly disappointed for her, we have wrapped around Daria and her family and will continue to support her through this period.

"We will seek the surgical opinion early this week and turn our focus to recovery and rehabilitation."