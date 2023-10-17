Forward Jac Dupuy says her team is still searching for consistency as it fights for a place in the finals

Jacquline Dupuy celebrates a goal during the AFLW R7 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RAPIDLY improving power forward Jac Dupuy says nothing changes for Gold Coast this weekend as it desperately tries to keep its finals hopes alive against Yartapuulti at Alberton.

The Suns were last-start losers to Brisbane on Saturday, putting their spot in the top eight in a precarious position with three rounds remaining.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dupuy said the Lions taught Gold Coast the level it would need to reach for the remainder of the season.

"We're still not where we want to be," Dupuy said.

"We set out at the start of the season to challenge the best and to do that you've got to keep showing up for four quarters.

"On the weekend … it just wasn't consistent enough.

"There were passages we looked really dangerous and other passages where we just had those lapses, and against quality sides like the Lions, and other top-four teams, you can't afford to have that."

Gold Coast is one of five teams with a 4-3 win-loss record, with its percentage good enough for seventh place as Collingwood, Carlton and St Kilda nip at its heels.

Saturday's clash against one-win Yartapuulti appears a good chance on paper to solidify the Suns' position, but Dupuy said their mindset had to remain the same.

"I don't think it's any secret we're vying for finals this year, but we're really just focusing week to week on trying to improve and working out in each game those areas that are important for us to make strides in," she said.

Jacqueline Dupuy marks during the AFLW R7 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think the mindset stays the same around wanting to attack the game.

"For us as a playing group we talk a lot about being consistent and playing the way we want to and that's the focus for us."

Dupuy is in the midst of a fine season, kicking nine goals in seven games and placed in the competition's top 10 for contested marks and marks inside 50.

Her second goal against Brisbane – a one-on-two aerial contest where she brought the ball to ground, gathered and snapped truly – perfectly encapsulated her improvement as a player.

"I have a lot of role clarity this season around what my job is for the team," she said.

"It's not just me understanding my role, but the rest of the team understanding my role and in those tougher matches against the quality defenders, the girls probably have a bit of confidence to kick to me.

"I've just been focusing on being competitive … and that's all I go out there to do, beat my opponent."