After a strong start to the season, the Suns suffered a hefty loss to Brisbane and had a shock draw with Port Adelaide in the last two rounds to put their finals aspirations in jeopardy

MILESTONE midfielder Alison Drennan says a tough fortnight has not diminished Gold Coast's belief it will play finals this season.

After winning four of their first six games the Suns were beaten comfortably by Brisbane and then had to settle for a draw against lowly Port Adelaide at the weekend.

With other results going their way, Cameron Joyce's team is still inside the top eight ahead of Friday night's home game against Greater Western Sydney and a round 10 date with Essendon in Mackay.

Speaking ahead of her 50th game, Drennan said Gold Coast was still confident of playing finals.

"Everybody has setbacks, and we'll learn from those," she said.

"Our goal from the get-go was to play finals.

"If we just win these two games … you put yourself in the best position and let the results take care of themselves."

Drennan has become a mainstay of the Suns' surge since joining the club late in 2020 following seasons with North Melbourne and St Kilda.

Coming to the sport later in life, the 32-year-old has continued to improve each season, now developing as a half-forward to complement the exciting midfield of Charlie Rowbottom, Claudia Whitfort and Lucy Single.

Drennan, who has finished second, first and second in her three Club Champion counts, describes herself as "lucky" to get so much experience at the game's highest level and believes she's still getting better.

"When you start from the level I started at, you've got to get better," she laughed.

"I definitely feel like I'm getting better, and just getting smarter.

"Learning the game takes a while. I'm getting the hang of the game at this level.

"I'm always watching film and learning from good players, watching the men play, it's really helpful."

Drennan is one of the strongest runners in the team, a strong tackler and an excellent link player and says this is the best chance in her time at the club to succeed.

"I think it's the deepest group we've ever put together.

"Every line has really key and important players and we've got different players stepping up each week, which is really exciting, just sharing the load.

"It's a real team game."