Akec Makur Chuot in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Mars Stadium in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Akec Makur Chuot has called time on her career and will hang up the boots at the end of the season.

Originally drafted by Fremantle with pick No.139 in 2016, the skilled utility went on to play 38 games for the Dockers, Richmond and Hawthorn over six seasons.

After beginning her career as a defender, Makur Chuot flourished following a transition to a new position on the wing when she landed at the Hawks ahead of season seven.

A trailblazer in the women's game, Makur Chuot's was the first South Sudanese woman to play AFLW.

The 31-year-old looked back fondly on her time in the game.

"It has been an honour to play 38 AFLW games for three amazing clubs," Makur Chuot said.

"As a young girl living in a refugee camp in Kenya, I could have never imagined having the career that I've had.

"Over my six seasons in the competition, I have made lifelong friends and memories on and off the field.

"I'd like to thank Fremantle, Richmond and Hawthorn for giving me a chance to live out my dreams and support me throughout my journey."

Hawthorn footy ops manager Max Bailey thanked Makur Chuot for her contribution to the brown and gold.

"We’re going to miss having Akec around the club," Bailey said.

"She is a larger-than-life character, who brought immense positivity with everything she did.

"We thank her for her contribution to our club and we wish her all the best with what comes next."

