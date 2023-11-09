Port Adelaide has delisted five players ahead of the upcoming trade period

Jacqui Yorston in action during the S7 R8 match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Alberton Oval on October 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has delisted five players ahead of the AFLW trade period.

Defender Maggie MacLachlan and forwards Jade Halfpenny and Jade De Melo have not been offered contracts, along with Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap and Jacqui Yorston.

Yorston – who has also played for Brisbane and Gold Coast – was inactive this season, with the club previously saying it was a break to "focus on her physical and mental wellbeing".

MacLachlan, a former Docker, was the most experienced Port Adelaide player of the quintet, playing seven games over two seasons.

The Power were given an exemption to have 32 players on their list in 2023 (33 inclusive of Yorston) as part of an expansion club assistance package, but have to reduce back to the regular 30 for 2024.

Learn More 26:39

Erin Phillips has retired, meaning if the Power re-sign all remaining 27 players, they will have three list spots to take to the AFLW Draft. Clubs must have a minimum of two spots available ahead of the draft, which will be held on December 18.

As an expansion club, Port Adelaide also has the opportunity to pre-sign up to three academy selections next week, which could include the likes of Lauren Young and Shineah Goody.

"This time of year is always challenging, as difficult decisions need to be made regarding our list," Port Adelaide list manager Naomi Maidment said.

Jade de Melo (right) celebrates a goal with Julia Teakle during round three, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We thank Jade, Jade, Laquoiya, Maggie and Jacqui for their commitment to Port Adelaide and wish them all the very best for the next chapter."

The trade period runs for a week from December 7-14.