North Melbourne hasn't defeated any of the other top four teams so far this season, but is this the weekend the drought finally breaks? Gemma Bastiani takes a look at what it'll take to get the job done against Melbourne

Kangaroos players look dejected after a loss during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR NORTH Melbourne, the question this year has been around its ability to take the next step. Whether it can not just compete with, but beat the three teams ahead of it.

Perennial finalists, including last year's preliminary final, the Roos have never been able to break through to reach the last day of the season. Their opponent in that prelim, Melbourne, is the team they must face on Sunday to launch their fifth consecutive finals campaign.

The Kangaroos have had a mixed season. Absolutely dominant over teams below them, able to pile on the points and exert real control, but it's been a different story against perennial finals heavyweights Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

They've been competitive, yes, but they've still been unable to claim the premiership points in any of their matchups with the three clubs this year.

North Melbourne's 2023 record

Wins Losses Percentage v. ADL, BRIS, MEL 0 3 75.2% v. all other teams 7 0 393.0%

The key areas of North Melbourne's game – uncontested possessions, inside 50s, marks around the ground – have been effectively stifled by those power clubs. The test this weekend is whether they can learn the lessons of earlier in the year to snatch a win.

The Roos' key performance indicators

Avg. Points For Avg. Points Against Avg. Marks Avg. Uncontested Possessions Avg. Inside 50s v. ADL, BRIS, MEL 28.3 37.7 44.0 122.3 30.7 v. all other teams 56.1 14.2 55.6 151.4 42.0

Melbourne specifically was able to minimise the impact of star midfielder Jasmine Garner thanks to a Shelley Heath run-with role. Despite giving up 15cm to Garner, Heath's speed, aggression, and athleticism allowed her to play the role beautifully

Against the Demons in round eight, Garner registered her fewest disposals, inside 50s and clearances of the season as a result of Heath's work.

Last season North Melbourne, and Garner, were in a similar position. Having played Richmond in the final round, midfielder Meg MacDonald had significantly limited Garner's impact, contributing the drawn result.

By the time the two sides faced off in a semi-final a fortnight later, Garner and her teammates had crafted a plan to work through what Richmond had thrown at them.

It is this turnaround that North Melbourne will be aiming to replicate this time around. Leaning on the knowledge that it held Melbourne to its second fewest marks inside 50 and second lowest score of the season will give the Roos confidence heading into Sunday's qualifying final.

What the Roos must improve on, however, is generating attack even when their first priority – defence – is being truly tested.

If they can be brave and find that attacking run even in the face of Melbourne's potent forward line, they have an opportunity to challenge the Demons and potentially claim a season-defining win along the way.