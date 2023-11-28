All the award winners from Tuesday night's AFLPA MVP night

Jasmine Garner celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's preliminary final against Adelaide on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner has taken out her second AFLPA Most Valuable Player award.

Voted on by the playing group, Garner finished ahead of AFLW best and fairest winner Monique Conti from Richmond, with Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy taking out third place.

Melbourne skipper Kate Hore and Adelaide ball-winner Ebony Marinoff rounded out the top five.

Garner's MVP victory – having scored her maiden win in 2020 – caps off a strong year, having also taken out her third AFLCA award and leading the Roos to a first Grand Final.

Brisbane's Courtney Hodder broke Chelsea Randall's stranglehold on the most courageous player award, the Crows captain finishing second ahead of fellow perennial podium-finisher Kirsty Lamb.

In her first year in the role following the retirement of Daisy Pearce, Hore was voted best captain, with Molloy and Essendon's Bonnie Toogood rounding out the top three.

Kate Hore leads her team out ahead of the AFLW R6 match between Melbourne and Adelaide at Casey Fields on October 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Breakout Geelong star Aishling Moloney won the best first-year player award after a stellar season up forward, with Port Adelaide youngster Matilda Scholz and tenacious Swan Tanya Kennedy finishing second and third.

Aishling Moloney celebrates a goal during the AFLW R10 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on November 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's Madi Scanlon was awarded the "Education and Training Excellence award … for her commitment to her studies away from the football field".

Voting for the MVP is a two-stage process, with each player first voting for three of their own teammates. The top three vote-getters from each team are then compiled into a list of 54.

Players then vote on a 3-2-1 basis for nominated players from other teams, and cannot vote for their own teammates in this stage.

AFLPA MVP

1. Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2. Monique Conti (Richmond)

3. Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

4. Kate Hore (Melbourne)

5. Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

Most Courageous

1. Courtney Hodder (Brisbane)

2. Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

3. Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs)

4. Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)

5. Shelley Heath (Melbourne)

Best Captain

1. Kate Hore (Melbourne)

2. Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

3. Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

4. Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

5. Breanna Koenen (Brisbane)

Best First Year Player Award

1. Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

2. Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

3. Tanya Kennedy (Sydney)

4. Ruby Tripodi (North Melbourne)

5. Aimee Mackin (Melbourne)