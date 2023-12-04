Jade Ellenger (right) and Ellie Hampson celebrate with their premiership medals after Brisbane's win in the AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the tough call that set the tone for Brisbane's second flag, and demonstrated why the Lions are held in such high regard across the AFLW competition.

With Brisbane's men's team playing in the Grand Final against Collingwood and the women fixtured to play the following day, the AFLW side spent the last weekend of September in Melbourne.

MATCH REPORT
Lion-hearted: Brisbane storms past North to win second flag

When the team for the AFLW round six match against Collingwood was released the following week, Jade Ellenger and Poppy Boltz were surprise omissions due to disciplinary reasons.

At the time, coach Craig Starcevich was reluctant to throw the pair under the bus by detailing just what had transpired, instead rather cryptically saying a "lack of sleep" was involved.

It was a low point in a year mostly full of highs for Ellenger, who at 23, had her best season to date.

Jade Ellenger and Mikayla Pauga celebrate with the premiership cup after Brisbane's win in the 2023 AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park.. Picture: AFL Photos

In the frantic minutes following the Grand Final, Ellenger acknowledged the difficult moment, but was keen to focus on the team-wide positives.

"The season has been unreal. It's been a rollercoaster, and I think that's why it means the most now. It's been a rollercoaster for so many reasons. It's taken all of us to get here. I was in tears as soon as the siren went. It meant a lot," Ellenger told AFL.com.au after the premiership win.

"Personally, [the dropping] sucked. As a group, we've said that it's probably one of the best things that has happened for us.

"It really stamped our standards, and it opened the door for all these honest conversations as well. It was a great learning experience.

"Not that it'll happen again, but I'm glad for the experience now, because we've come out on top."

Jade Ellenger celebrates with coach Craig Starvervich after Brisbane's win in the 2023 AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Time and time again, Brisbane has proved to be its strongest when challenged, and it was the case once again on Sunday, trailing North Melbourne by seven points at three-quarter time.

The Lions piled on four goals in the final term, keeping the Roos scoreless.

FEATURE
The moment: Revolving Dawes sparks Lions spearhead

"It means the most, this one. Backs against the wall all year, probably the last 12 months. To come out on top today – that game epitomised Lions footy," Ellenger said.

"I feel like we just love each other so much that we'll go down fighting. If you're going to beat us, you're going to have to beat all of us, not just one. We do it for each other.

"We're very lucky in this group. You just can't keep a good horse down. They kick us to the stands, and we're like, 'we're coming back'."

05:57

AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

The Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Ellenger established herself as a dangerous winger this year – averaging a career-high 14.6 disposals, up from 11.3 last season – but has also had to move into defence when required.

It was a trigger the Brisbane coaching staff pulled on Sunday, throwing Bre Koenen into the midfield to look after Jas Garner and swinging Ellenger to the backline.

NEWS
Koenen the destroyer: Lions' brick wall named Best on Ground

"I'm loving the mix, I honestly feel I'll go wherever they throw me, which is great. I love it, and I love they trust me to play in different positions as well," Ellenger said.

"They wanted to throw Bre in [the midfield], so they needed me in defence, so it was like, here we go again. But I honestly don't mind it, I'll do either, and I feel safe in either position.

"Who knows where I'll be next season, watch this space."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:47

    Horror blow for Roos with gun midfielder’s day done

    North Melbourne is dealt a massive headache early with important mid Jenna Bruton ruled out of the contest after injuring her foot

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Garner’s giant opening statement with memorable first

    Kangaroos star Jasmine Garner kicks the first goal of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final with this thumping effort from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Monster Mullins kick parts the seas and finds the sticks

    Charlotte Mullins produces her side's first goal of the Grand Final with this cracking effort somehow sneaking through

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Conway leading the way with inspiring third term

    Brisbane starts to gain some ascendency after half-time as Sophie Conway chimes in with some huge plays

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Shierlaw’s super clunk and finish has Roos rocking

    North Melbourne forward Kate Shierlaw reels in a huge grab and converts in style to swing the momentum once again

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Electrifying Davidson explodes with game-turning double

    An injury-hampered Dakota Davidson steps up when Brisbane needs most with two huge marks and goals in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Captain Koenen provides the sweetest icing to reclaim throne

    Lions skipper Bre Koenen erupts after delivering a special goal in the final term to seal another Grand Final victory

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Koenen’s heroics rewarded with Best on Ground Medal

    Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen conjures a Grand Final performance to remember with a series of intercept marks to go alongside the match-sealing goal

    AFLW
  • 01:15

    Hodder’s ferocious tackling performance sets the tone

    An unrelenting Courtney Hodder notches a stunning total of 18 tackles to help will her club to its second AFLW flag

    AFLW
  • 07:32

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their grand final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 13:21

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their grand final against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 12:00

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:15

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW