Get all the latest info ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18

Some of the top draftees after the 2022 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on June 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE last major event on the footballing calendar for 2023 is the AFLW Draft, which will take place on Monday, December 18.

Following on from the Supplementary Draft earlier in the year, this will be an in-person event at Marvel Stadium, with prospective players from across the country hoping to land with a club.

When is it and how can I watch?

The draft will be held on Monday, December 18, with presenters Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Riley Beveridge hosting the coverage on AFL.com.au and streaming via the AFLW Official App. It all kicks off from 7pm AEDT.

What picks does my team have?

Each club must take a minimum three picks to the draft, and at least one player must be taken via the draft. After that, there is an option to pass on one or two of the club's final selections to sign an undrafted free agent, or someone who nominated for the draft in another state but was not selected.

What is a state-based draft and can players nominate nationally?

Following on from the Supplementary Draft which took place earlier in 2023, nominees are now able to select for a national draft pool, meaning any club can take them no matter where they are based. Roughly 70 per cent of nominees have chosen this option. State-based nominations are still an option given the AFLW home and away season will run for just 11 weeks, so prospective players can choose to nominate within their home state and be considered only by the sides who are located there.

What about father-daughter selections?

Some draft nominees, like Bryde O'Rourke, Meg Robertson and Jemma Rigoni, have the potential to be taken as a father-daughter selection. To be eligible, the prospective player's father must have played at least one VFL/AFL game. Past father-daughter selections include Abbie McKay, Amy Smith and Tarni Brown.

Abbie McKay and her father, former Carlton player Andrew, after the AFLW Draft in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

What about the stories behind the potential draftees?

Several potential draftees have been profiled throughout the year on AFL.com.au including top draft prospect Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, exciting small forward Lila Keck, and dual sport star Georgie Cleaver.

What picks does my club hold?

After trade period, which saw plenty of picks switch hands, these are the picks that each club holds.