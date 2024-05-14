Lexi Hamilton will miss the first two games of the AFLW season after a ruling from the AFL

Alexia Hamilton during the 2023 R6 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney. PictureL: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key forward Lexi Hamilton has been given approval from the AFL to serve two separate bans concurrently, meaning she'll miss only the first two games of the 2024 AFLW season instead of four.

Hamilton and teammate Paige Sheppard were hit with a two-match AFLW ban in March for conduct unbecoming following an AFL Integrity Unit investigation after the pair were found guilty in a Sydney court of possession of an illicit substance.

Cleared to play in the VFLW in the interim, Hamilton was hit with a separate four-match suspension for rough conduct last month after accidentally catching Melbourne-listed Lily Johnson high in a bump during a match against Casey.

With two games of that ban remaining when Sydney's short stint in the VFLW competition ended on May 4, Hamilton faced the prospect of missing the first four games of the 11-game AFLW season – two from the Integrity Unit investigation and the remaining two from the rough conduct ban.

The AFL considered submissions from the Swans to allow Hamilton to serve her suspensions simultaneously at the start of the AFLW season, given the club played only a five-week limited stint in the VFLW rather than a full season.

The League has confirmed it has applied its discretion, meaning Hamilton will be available to play as soon as round three of the new AFLW season.

Hamilton had accepted the four-match suspension the Johnson incident, which came as the final siren sounded of the VFLW clash between Sydney and Casey Demons on April 20.

The incident was cited as forceful front-on contact, careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

That ban carries over to the AFLW season, as was the case with Richmond men's player Tyler Sonsie, who was hit with a hefty suspension for striking at the tail-end of the Tigers' VFL season last year. He was unavailable for selection for Richmond's AFL team for the first two rounds of this season.

Hamilton and Sheppard faced Waverley Local Courts in Sydney in January and were found guilty of possession of an illicit substance, with the subsequent AFL Integrity Unit investigation handing down a two-game ban for "conduct unbecoming".

Both players were given conditional release orders (similar to good behaviour bonds), and did not have a conviction recorded.