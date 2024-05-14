Olivia Fuller has been placed on the inactive list for the 2024 AFLW season

Olivia Fuller and Erica Fowler compete in the ruck during the AFLW R8 match between Geelong and Collingwood at Victoria Park on October 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is on the hunt for another ruck, with Liv Fuller sitting out the season as she works towards a career with the Air Force as a firefighter.

Fuller, 24, played two games last year as the Cats preferred to run with the combination of Erin Hoare as primary ruck with support from key forward Kate Darby.

Fuller was unavailable for the final month of Geelong's season after suffering an injury to the medial ligament in her right knee at training.

Olivia Fuller looks on during Geelong's official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

She has previously worked in remedial massage, making this a significant career change.

Adelaide ruck Jess Allan has missed seasons due to her Army training, and returned to the AFLW when she graduated to a job within the Defence Force.

"Liv has been an invaluable presence in our AFLW program over the past three years, and we fully respect and stand by her decision to pursue a significant new chapter in her life outside of football," Geelong assistant general manager of football Brett Johnson said.

"We extend our heartfelt best wishes to Liv as she ventures into her new career path, and she will forever remain a cherished member of the Cats family."

Olivia Fuller in action during the AFLW R3 match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on September 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has until the start of the season to replace Fuller.

The ruck combination of Hoare (34 years old) and Darby (33) is one of the older pairings in the competition.

Former AFLW-listed player Sam Gooden, Piper Dunlop and Caitlin Reid have shared the Cats' ruck role at VFLW level this season.