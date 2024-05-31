The fixture for the 2024 NAB AFL Women's season has been released. Check out your team's games

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Collingwood in AFLW round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been rewarded for its impressive crowds last season, earning the NAB AFL Women's 2024 season opener against Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on Friday, August 30.

The opening night will also feature a Daisy Pearce-led West Coast side hosting Richmond at Mineral Resources Park. Last year's Grand Finalists, Brisbane and North Melbourne, will also face off in week one.

As flagged by AFL.com.au earlier this month, each club will play 11 home and away games across a 10-week period, leading to the fixture being labelled by week, rather than by round, for the first time in history.

The compressed section of games will run from week four – starting on Tuesday, September 17 with a match between Collingwood and West Coast – and ending in week seven. Each of the 18 teams will play two games in one of those weeks.

Mid-week games will take place across the four weeks, including Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games coinciding with school holidays, and will be focused on television viewership.

"The mid-week matches will fall during the school holidays, and provide great opportunities for fans to watch at home on evenings that traditionally don't have footy," AFL head of broadcast operations and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

"We felt it was important for our fans to maintain the weekend timeslot structure we have seen in previous seasons, while also adding an additional game mid-week across the middle of the competition for fans to enjoy."

St Kilda and Fremantle fans ahead of the AFLW clash between the Dockers and Saints in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Growth metrics – as outlined as a requirement for future expansion of the home and away season – will be focused on the traditional weekend timeslots, and mid-week matches will not be considered a detractor toward growth.

Non-Victorian clubs Port Adelaide, Fremantle, and Sydney have each been given back-to-back games in Victoria during the compressed period to alleviate some pressures of the short turnaround.

Things are a little trickier for Brisbane and Hawthorn, who will both travel to WA during their shortest break for the season.

All teams will be fixtured against a 'group' of other clubs during their compressed period of the fixture to ensure all teams face opponents coming off a similar break between games.

Three clubs – Richmond, Geelong, and West Coast – avoid any four-day breaks.

This period includes the weekend of the AFL Grand Final, with four games in Melbourne slated for the Grand Final eve public holiday.

For the first time since the competition moved to the August-December timeslot, there are no AFLW matches scheduled for the morning of the men's Grand Final.

Indigenous week is set to take place in week nine, including the first AFLW Dreamtime match in the Northern Territory, between Essendon and Richmond in Darwin, while Hawthorn will also host Melbourne in Cairns.

Pride celebrations will be in week seven, with St Kilda, GWS, Adelaide, and Melbourne the four teams to play twice in that period.

Richmond will also return to its Swinburne Centre home ground this season, after hosting its home games at Ikon Park last year. Meanwhile, Sydney will host a home game in Coffs Harbour for the first time.

Monique Conti in action during the 2022 S7 semi final between Richmond and North Melbourne at Swinburne Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

The four state-based derbies are filtered throughout the 10 weeks, with the Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide scheduled for week one, the Sydney Derby in week four, the QClash in week seven, and the West Australian Derby in week eight. The latter will be held at Optus Stadium.

2024 NAB AFLW Season Fixture

Week One

Friday, August 30

Sydney v Collingwood at North Sydney Oval, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Richmond at Mineral Resources Park, 7.15pm AWST (Seven)

Saturday, August 31

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 1.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Gold Coast v St Kilda at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACST (Foxtel)

Sunday, September 1

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST (Seven)

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST (Seven)

Week Two

Friday, September 6

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval, 5.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Saturday, September 7

Melbourne v Brisbane at Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST (Foxtel)

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 11.05am AWST (Foxtel)

Sunday, September 8

Gold Coast v Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST (Seven)

St Kilda v Sydney at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST (Foxtel)

Week Three

Thursday, September 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Friday, September 13

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Saturday, September 14

Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs Harbour International Stadium, 12.35pm AEST (Foxtel)

Carlton v Geelong at IKON Park, 2.35pm AEST (Foxtel)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 4.05pm ACST (Foxtel)

Sunday, September 15

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Unley Oval, 12.35pm ACST (Foxtel)

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST (Seven)

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST (Seven)

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Week Four

Tuesday, September 17

Collingwood v West Coast at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Wednesday, September 18

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Thursday, September 19

Richmond v Carlton at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Friday, September 20

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval, 5.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Saturday, September 21

Gold Coast v Geelong at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park, 2.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST (Foxtel)

Sunday, September 22

Adelaide v Essendon at Unley Oval, 12.35pm ACST (Seven)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST (Foxtel)

Week Five

Tuesday, September 24

Richmond v Port Adelaide at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Wednesday, September 25

Carlton v North Melbourne at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Thursday, September 26

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Friday, September 27

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the Swinburne Centre, 12.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Essendon v Melbourne at Windy Hill, 2.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

St Kilda v Fremantle at RSEA Park, 4.05pm AEST (Seven)

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, September 29

North Melbourne v Richmond at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.05pm AEST (Seven)

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST (Seven)

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACST (Foxtel)

Week Six

Tuesday, October 1

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Wednesday, October 2

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 5.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Essendon v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Thursday, October 3

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Foxtel)

Friday, October 4

Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACST (Seven)

Saturday, October 5

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Richmond v Collingwood at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Carlton v Brisbane at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, October 6

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST (Seven)

Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST (Foxtel)

Week Seven

Tuesday, October 8

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Wednesday, October 9

Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT (Seven)

Friday, October 10

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACDT (Foxtel)

Friday, October 11

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT (Seven)

Saturday, October 12

Hawthorn v West Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Richmond v Geelong at the Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Fremantle v Carlton at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST (Seven)

Sunday, October 13

North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT (Seven)

St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 5.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Week Eight

Thursday, October 17

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Friday, October 18

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACST (Seven)

Saturday, October 19

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 5.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.05pm AWST (Seven)

Sunday, October 20

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, 5.05pm (Foxtel)

Week Nine

Thursday, October 24

Hawthorn v Melbourne at Cazalys Stadium, 6.45pm ACDT (Foxtel)

Friday, October 25

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT (Seven)

Saturday, October 26

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 2.05pm AEDT (Foxtel)

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

West Coast v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST (Foxtel)

Essendon v Richmond at TIO Stadium, 6.45pm ACST (Seven)

Sunday, October 27

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT (Seven)

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST (Foxtel)

Week Ten

Thursday, October 31 - Sunday November 3

Carlton v Essendon at IKON Park, date and time TBC

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval, date and time TBC

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, date and time TBC

Melbourne v Collingwood at IKON Park, date and time TBC

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval, date and time TBC

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, date and time TBC

Richmond v Hawthorn at the Swinburne Centre, date and time TBC

St Kilda v Brisbane at RSEA Park, date and time TBC

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, date and time TBC