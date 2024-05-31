Mia King is tackled by Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 NAB AFLW fixture has landed.

With 11 rounds of footy crammed into 10 weeks, and games across every state and territory in Australia, there is plenty of exciting footy to dig into come August 30. Players will face their old sides, important rematches are on the cards, and a brand-new season opener has been confirmed.

Among it all, AFL.com.au has plucked out the 10 games to watch this coming AFLW season.

Essendon v Richmond

Week nine: Saturday, October 28 at TIO Stadium (NT)

For the first time since the AFLW Dreamtime match was introduced in 2022 (season seven), it will be held in the Top End. The Bombers and Tigers will head to Darwin to play the marquee game of Indigenous Round, which will serve as one of Essendon's six home games for the season. Across the first two Dreamtime clashes since the Bombers joined the competition, each club has claimed victory once, and both will be determined to move ahead on the ledger.

Richmond players during the Welcome to Country ahead of the Dreamtime match between the Tigers and Essendon at Ikon Park in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v North Melbourne

Week one: Sunday, September 1 at Brighton Homes Arena (QLD)

Fans won't have to wait long for the Grand Final rematch, with the Lions and Roos to face off in week one of the season. The two best teams of 2023 have further bolstered their lists this year, and neither looks ready to take a backward step. North Melbourne is set to unveil prize recruit Libby Birch, while the Lions have retained all but two of their premiership players, so a tight, tense contest is certainly on the cards. Whatever the result, a record will tumble, as no premier has ever won the Grand Final rematch, and North Melbourne has never beaten Brisbane.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

Week two: Friday, September 6 at Mission Whitten Oval (VIC)

Although the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide were two of the lower-ranked sides of last season, their week two clash will be a significant one. Inaugural Dog Kirsty Lamb is set to play her first game against the side with whom she won a premiership, while new Bulldogs coach Tamara Hyett will lead her charges in front of a home crowd for the first time. Both teams will also benefit from the inclusion of some of the best draft talent on offer. Shineah Goody and Molly Brooksby look to be a sure starters for the Power, and the likes of Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Elaine Grigg and Brooke Barwick will all don the red, white, and blue.

No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Fremantle

Week eight: Saturday, October 19 at Optus Stadium (WA)

One of four state-based rivalries, West Coast and Fremantle will play their derby on the Optus Stadium deck. Eagle-turned-Docker Aisling McCarthy is set to face the side for whom she played 31 games, while Roxy Roux tread the opposite path in the off season, making the switch from Fremantle to West Coast. The Eagles have never beaten their cross-town rivals, and they will be champing at the bit to claim that first derby victory.

Aisling McCarthy after being traded to Fremantle in December 2023. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Geelong v Melbourne

Week one: Saturday, August 31 at GMHBA Stadium (VIC)

The Cats and the Demons had never faced off in the AFLW before last year, and they ended up clashing twice – once in the home and away season, and once in finals. It was ultimately Geelong who confirmed Melbourne's straight-sets exit, but the latter won't have to wait long to get revenge. Facing off in week one, two of the strongest sides in the competition will have to work especially hard to start their season with a win.

Amy McDonald celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Melbourne and Geelong at Ikon Park on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Gold Coast

Week seven: Saturday, October 12 at Brighton Homes Arena (QLD)

Since the inaugural QClash in 2020 ended in a draw, the battle between Brisbane and Gold Coast has largely been one-way traffic. But last season the Suns proved that, although unable to claim their first win, they are on the uptick, and will be determined to have a strong showing against the reigning premier. The corresponding fixture last season featured a dramatic start and finish – kicking off with a Sophie Conway goal a mere 27 seconds in, and closing with Courtney Hodder's Mark of the Year. This year's edition is sure to be just as entertaining.

West Coast v Essendon

Week two: Saturday, September 7 at Mineral Resources Park (WA)

West Coast got a surprise win over Essendon last season, at Windy Hill no less, and the Bombers will enter week two with retribution on their minds. Two old friends and Darebin Falcons premiership teammates Daisy Pearce and Natalie Wood will also face one another for the first time as head coaches of their respective AFLW sides. Friends will turn to foes for two hours in the west, and two teams on the improve will be on a mission to claim the four points.

Daisy Pearce upon being unveiled as West Coast coach on December 11, 2023. Picture: West Coast

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

Week one: Saturday August 31 at Alberton Oval (SA)

The South Australian Showdown is always a key game in the footy calendar. The Power are yet to best the Crows, and this will be the start of their first season without Erin Phillips leading from the front. What they will have on their side, however, will be a vocal home crowd, hosting the Showdown at Alberton for the first time. For Adelaide, it's about maintaining the consistency it has enjoyed since the very first season of the AFLW, with little player movement, and still led by powerhouse duo Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard.

Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff during the round five AFLW match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Wigan Oval, September 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

Week four: Sunday, September 22 at Henson Park (NSW)

Last year before the round one Sydney derby, the respective clubs' coaches threw barbs at one-another before the Swans claimed not only their first derby win, but their first ever victory. This year, there is no doubt the Giants will be out for vengeance after last year's physical contest, as they battle for supremacy within the state. Former Swan Aliesha Newman, who starred in last year's fixture, will run out in the orange and charcoal rather than the red and white, adding a little extra emotion to the match.

Geelong v Brisbane

Week eight: Sunday, October 20 at GMHBA Stadium (VIC)

In one of the most dramatic moments of last year's finals series, eventual premier Brisbane nudged its way past Geelong to reach the Grand Final. But it wasn't without a serious effort from the improving Cats. Now, hosting the Lions on their home deck, this game will likely help to shape the finals series given its place in week eight, while former Lion Bella Smith also made the move to Geelong during the off-season.