THE MARSH National Academy Girls' side will take on a national representative team for the first time on Sunday.
The 11am match at RSEA Park will see the most talented 18-year-olds take on an under-21 All-Stars side that has been widened to include players from around the country.
Earlier this year, the Academy side trounced an under-23 All-Stars side, made up primarily of Victorians with a smattering of Tasmanians and Territorians.
This iteration of the All-Stars is made up of players nominated by AFLW clubs, who play in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW.
The best All-Stars player from the match earlier this year, Tunisha Kikoak, was subsequently signed by Fremantle as an injury replacement player, and there are still a few list spots available across the competition.
Entry is free to the match and will be streamed live on AFL.com.au.
The Academy team has had several changes, with Grace Baba, Tara Harrington, Poppy Scholz and Elli Symonds sidelined through injury. Bendigo Pioneers' Jemmika Douglas has been switched from the All-Stars to the Academy team.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
The midfield quartet of Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay, Ash Centra and ruck Havana Harris starred last match and are all set to dominate the top few spots of the draft at the end of the year, but who else should you keep an eye out for?
ACADEMY TEAM
Sierra Grieves (Victoria, Western Jets)
A tenacious midfielder with a nice turn of speed, who knows how to find the footy. Can also float forward and be a threat around goals.
Sara Howley (Victoria, Geelong Falcons)
Last year's Coates Talent League best and fairest as a 17-year-old, Howley runs and runs and runs. Amasses the ball at will, and has a handy snap on her when pushing into attack.
Emma McDonald (Victoria, Oakleigh Chargers)
Another star out of the Chargers, McDonald is one of the premier key forwards in the draft group this year. A strong lead-up target with good hands overhead and a steady set shot.
Molly O'Hehir (Western Australia, South Fremantle)
A versatile West Australian, O'Hehir is key-position height but can roll through the midfield. She's got plenty of speed, particularly for her size, and could genuinely be anything at AFLW level.
Lucia Painter (Victoria, Bendigo Pioneers)
A co-captain with the Pioneers, Painter is a tough midfielder with a booming kick, capable of clearing packs and hitting up the secondary option inside 50. Good game awareness and reads the play well.
Ash Patton (ACT, GWS Academy/Tuggeranong)
A multi-talented athlete who's also a star national baseballer, Patton is a canny player who starred across half-forward last time the Academy played. Neat skills and sets her teammates up beautifully in attack.
India Rasheed (South Australia/Sturt)
Just quietly gets the job done. Blink and you'll miss the 30-odd disposals of the hard-working, low-fuss player. The daughter of Roger, India can play through the midfield or up forward, and is a very well-rounded player with great skills.
ALL-STARS TEAM
Nyakoat Dojiok (Victoria/North Melbourne VFLW)
Has been on the cusp of AFLW selection for several years now, and is often nominated for teams of this ilk, with recruiters keen to see how she measures up. Primarily a key forward with the ability to swing into defence, Dojiok is quick and powerful.
Lou-Lou Field (Victoria/Western Jets)
A rebound defender who captains the Jets in the Coates Talent League. Moves with pace, uses the ball well and is a very steady player under pressure.
Lauren Jatczak (Victoria/Casey Demons VFLW)
One of the top mature-age (20 this year) ruck options in Victoria, playing in a role that doesn't have a heap of depth at the moment. She moves well and gets involved in the general play.
Maggie Mahony (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)
A strong inside midfielder, Mahony's one of the top Victorian talents outside of the Academy group. Finds the ball at will, sticks her tackles and covers the ground well.
Violet Patterson (South Australia/Glenelg)
A potential Collingwood father-daughter signing (dad Stephen played 96 games), Patterson has been setting the pace in South Australia, playing in the midfield for Glenelg. Can play inside or outside and is a strong tackler.
Sarah Poustie (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)
Has elite endurance, setting a new Coates Talent League record for the yo-yo test. Can play on the wing or as an inside midfielder, and works hard to stretch the ground.
MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
160
|
East Fremantle
|
|
2
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
171
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston
|
3
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
166
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
4
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
163
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
6
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
173
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
7
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
168
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
8
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
179
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
9
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
174
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
10
|
Ashley
|
Patton
|
170
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong
|
11
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
179
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
13
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
179
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
14
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
15
|
Ash
|
Centra
|
174
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
16
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
170
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
17
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
177
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
18
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
179
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
19
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
161
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
20
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
181
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
22
|
Jemmika
|
Douglas
|
166
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bambill
|
24
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
171
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
26
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
181
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
27
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
174
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
29
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
168
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse Pioneers
ALL-STARS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Grace
|
Martin
|
164
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
SMOSH West Lakes
|
2
|
Natasha
|
Entwistle
|
170
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
3
|
Zimra
|
Hussain
|
160
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
4
|
Violet
|
Patterson
|
167
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
5
|
Ava
|
Read
|
176
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
6
|
Jasmine
|
Sowden
|
164
|
Gippsland Power
|
Warragul Industrials
|
7
|
Zoe
|
Hargreaves
|
172
|
Northern Knights
|
Fitzroy
|
8
|
Grace
|
Belloni
|
174
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
9
|
Amelie
|
Prosser-Shaw
|
175
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
10
|
Daisy
|
Flockart
|
179
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
11
|
Georgie
|
Brisbane
|
175
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
12
|
Lou-Lou
|
Field
|
167
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
13
|
Maggie
|
Mahony
|
161
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
14
|
Evie
|
Parker
|
179
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
15
|
Scout
|
Howden
|
174
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
16
|
Sarah
|
Poustie
|
170
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
17
|
Taya
|
Chambers
|
174
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
18
|
Laura
|
Roy
|
172
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
19
|
Nyakoat
|
Dojiok
|
175
|
North Melbourne
|
Essendon Doutta Stars
|
20
|
Lauren
|
Jatczak
|
181
|
Casey Demons
|
Banyule
|
21
|
Heidi
|
Talbot
|
161
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
24
|
Alexis
|
Gregor
|
180
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Moama
|
25
|
Claire
|
Mahony
|
181
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
27
|
Lucy
|
Boyd
|
174
|
West Adelaide
|
Blackwood