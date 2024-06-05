The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls squad will take on a national All-Stars side in Melbourne on Sunday

Lucia Painter in action during the AFL National Academy Girls match against U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MARSH National Academy Girls' side will take on a national representative team for the first time on Sunday.

The 11am match at RSEA Park will see the most talented 18-year-olds take on an under-21 All-Stars side that has been widened to include players from around the country.

Earlier this year, the Academy side trounced an under-23 All-Stars side, made up primarily of Victorians with a smattering of Tasmanians and Territorians.

This iteration of the All-Stars is made up of players nominated by AFLW clubs, who play in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW.

The best All-Stars player from the match earlier this year, Tunisha Kikoak, was subsequently signed by Fremantle as an injury replacement player, and there are still a few list spots available across the competition.

Entry is free to the match and will be streamed live on AFL.com.au.

The Academy team has had several changes, with Grace Baba, Tara Harrington, Poppy Scholz and Elli Symonds sidelined through injury. Bendigo Pioneers' Jemmika Douglas has been switched from the All-Stars to the Academy team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The midfield quartet of Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay, Ash Centra and ruck Havana Harris starred last match and are all set to dominate the top few spots of the draft at the end of the year, but who else should you keep an eye out for?

ACADEMY TEAM

Sierra Grieves (Victoria, Western Jets)

A tenacious midfielder with a nice turn of speed, who knows how to find the footy. Can also float forward and be a threat around goals.

Sara Howley (Victoria, Geelong Falcons)

Last year's Coates Talent League best and fairest as a 17-year-old, Howley runs and runs and runs. Amasses the ball at will, and has a handy snap on her when pushing into attack.

Emma McDonald (Victoria, Oakleigh Chargers)

Another star out of the Chargers, McDonald is one of the premier key forwards in the draft group this year. A strong lead-up target with good hands overhead and a steady set shot.

Emma McDonald in action during the R3 Coates Talent League match between Oakleigh Chargers and Eastern Ranges at Warrawee Park on April 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Molly O'Hehir (Western Australia, South Fremantle)

A versatile West Australian, O'Hehir is key-position height but can roll through the midfield. She's got plenty of speed, particularly for her size, and could genuinely be anything at AFLW level.

Lucia Painter (Victoria, Bendigo Pioneers)

A co-captain with the Pioneers, Painter is a tough midfielder with a booming kick, capable of clearing packs and hitting up the secondary option inside 50. Good game awareness and reads the play well.

Ash Patton (ACT, GWS Academy/Tuggeranong)

A multi-talented athlete who's also a star national baseballer, Patton is a canny player who starred across half-forward last time the Academy played. Neat skills and sets her teammates up beautifully in attack.

Ash Patton in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars match at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

India Rasheed (South Australia/Sturt)

Just quietly gets the job done. Blink and you'll miss the 30-odd disposals of the hard-working, low-fuss player. The daughter of Roger, India can play through the midfield or up forward, and is a very well-rounded player with great skills.

ALL-STARS TEAM

Nyakoat Dojiok (Victoria/North Melbourne VFLW)

Has been on the cusp of AFLW selection for several years now, and is often nominated for teams of this ilk, with recruiters keen to see how she measures up. Primarily a key forward with the ability to swing into defence, Dojiok is quick and powerful.

Lou-Lou Field (Victoria/Western Jets)

A rebound defender who captains the Jets in the Coates Talent League. Moves with pace, uses the ball well and is a very steady player under pressure.

Lou-Lou Field in action during the R6 Coates Talent League match between Western Jets and Sandringham Dragons at Avalon Airport Oval on May 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lauren Jatczak (Victoria/Casey Demons VFLW)

One of the top mature-age (20 this year) ruck options in Victoria, playing in a role that doesn't have a heap of depth at the moment. She moves well and gets involved in the general play.

Maggie Mahony (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)

A strong inside midfielder, Mahony's one of the top Victorian talents outside of the Academy group. Finds the ball at will, sticks her tackles and covers the ground well.

Violet Patterson (South Australia/Glenelg)

A potential Collingwood father-daughter signing (dad Stephen played 96 games), Patterson has been setting the pace in South Australia, playing in the midfield for Glenelg. Can play inside or outside and is a strong tackler.

Violet Patterson in action during an U18 Championships match on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Poustie (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)

Has elite endurance, setting a new Coates Talent League record for the yo-yo test. Can play on the wing or as an inside midfielder, and works hard to stretch the ground.

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Zipporah Fish 160 East Fremantle 2 Tatyana Perry 171 NT Academy Palmerston 3 Jasmine Evans 166 Central District Salisbury 4 Sierra Grieves 163 Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles 6 Sara Howley 173 Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Sophie McKay 168 Sandringham Dragons Prahran 8 Molly O'Hehir 179 South Fremantle South Coogee 9 Lucia Painter 174 Bendigo Pioneers White Hills 10 Ashley Patton 170 GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong 11 Claudia Wright 179 Claremont Claremont 13 Lilly Baker 179 Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 14 Zoe Besanko 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 15 Ash Centra 174 Gippsland Power Sale City 16 Emma Juneja 170 Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 17 Millie Lang 177 GWV Rebels Redan 18 Emma McDonald 179 Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 19 Georgia McKee 161 Central District Golden Grove 20 Charlotte Riggs 181 Central District Angle Vale 22 Jemmika Douglas 166 Bendigo Pioneers Bambill 24 Mackenzie Williams 171 Tasmania Devils North Hobart 26 Havana Harris 181 Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 27 India Rasheed 174 Sturt Glenunga 29 Sienna Tallariti 168 Oakleigh Chargers Whitehorse Pioneers



ALL-STARS