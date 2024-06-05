Lucia Painter in action during the AFL National Academy Girls match against U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MARSH National Academy Girls' side will take on a national representative team for the first time on Sunday.

The 11am match at RSEA Park will see the most talented 18-year-olds take on an under-21 All-Stars side that has been widened to include players from around the country.

Earlier this year, the Academy side trounced an under-23 All-Stars side, made up primarily of Victorians with a smattering of Tasmanians and Territorians.

This iteration of the All-Stars is made up of players nominated by AFLW clubs, who play in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW.

The best All-Stars player from the match earlier this year, Tunisha Kikoak, was subsequently signed by Fremantle as an injury replacement player, and there are still a few list spots available across the competition.

Entry is free to the match and will be streamed live on AFL.com.au.

The Academy team has had several changes, with Grace Baba, Tara Harrington, Poppy Scholz and Elli Symonds sidelined through injury. Bendigo Pioneers' Jemmika Douglas has been switched from the All-Stars to the Academy team. 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The midfield quartet of Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay, Ash Centra and ruck Havana Harris starred last match and are all set to dominate the top few spots of the draft at the end of the year, but who else should you keep an eye out for? 

ACADEMY TEAM

Sierra Grieves (Victoria, Western Jets)

A tenacious midfielder with a nice turn of speed, who knows how to find the footy. Can also float forward and be a threat around goals.

Sara Howley (Victoria, Geelong Falcons)

Last year's Coates Talent League best and fairest as a 17-year-old, Howley runs and runs and runs. Amasses the ball at will, and has a handy snap on her when pushing into attack.

Emma McDonald (Victoria, Oakleigh Chargers)

Another star out of the Chargers, McDonald is one of the premier key forwards in the draft group this year. A strong lead-up target with good hands overhead and a steady set shot.

Emma McDonald in action during the R3 Coates Talent League match between Oakleigh Chargers and Eastern Ranges at Warrawee Park on April 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Molly O'Hehir (Western Australia, South Fremantle)

A versatile West Australian, O'Hehir is key-position height but can roll through the midfield. She's got plenty of speed, particularly for her size, and could genuinely be anything at AFLW level.

Lucia Painter (Victoria, Bendigo Pioneers)

A co-captain with the Pioneers, Painter is a tough midfielder with a booming kick, capable of clearing packs and hitting up the secondary option inside 50. Good game awareness and reads the play well.

Ash Patton (ACT, GWS Academy/Tuggeranong)

A multi-talented athlete who's also a star national baseballer, Patton is a canny player who starred across half-forward last time the Academy played. Neat skills and sets her teammates up beautifully in attack.

Ash Patton in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars match at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

India Rasheed (South Australia/Sturt)

Just quietly gets the job done. Blink and you'll miss the 30-odd disposals of the hard-working, low-fuss player. The daughter of Roger, India can play through the midfield or up forward, and is a very well-rounded player with great skills.

ALL-STARS TEAM

Nyakoat Dojiok (Victoria/North Melbourne VFLW)

Has been on the cusp of AFLW selection for several years now, and is often nominated for teams of this ilk, with recruiters keen to see how she measures up. Primarily a key forward with the ability to swing into defence, Dojiok is quick and powerful.

Lou-Lou Field (Victoria/Western Jets)

A rebound defender who captains the Jets in the Coates Talent League. Moves with pace, uses the ball well and is a very steady player under pressure.

Lou-Lou Field in action during the R6 Coates Talent League match between Western Jets and Sandringham Dragons at Avalon Airport Oval on May 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lauren Jatczak (Victoria/Casey Demons VFLW)

One of the top mature-age (20 this year) ruck options in Victoria, playing in a role that doesn't have a heap of depth at the moment. She moves well and gets involved in the general play.

Maggie Mahony (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)

A strong inside midfielder, Mahony's one of the top Victorian talents outside of the Academy group. Finds the ball at will, sticks her tackles and covers the ground well. 

Violet Patterson (South Australia/Glenelg)

A potential Collingwood father-daughter signing (dad Stephen played 96 games), Patterson has been setting the pace in South Australia, playing in the midfield for Glenelg. Can play inside or outside and is a strong tackler.

Violet Patterson in action during an U18 Championships match on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Poustie (Victoria/Oakleigh Chargers)

Has elite endurance, setting a new Coates Talent League record for the yo-yo test. Can play on the wing or as an inside midfielder, and works hard to stretch the ground.

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zipporah

Fish

160

East Fremantle

 

2

Tatyana

Perry

171

NT Academy

Palmerston

3

Jasmine

Evans

166

Central District

Salisbury

4

Sierra

Grieves

163

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

6

Sara

Howley

173

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

7

Sophie

McKay

168

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

8

Molly

O'Hehir

179

South Fremantle

South Coogee

9

Lucia

Painter

174

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

10

Ashley

Patton

170

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

11

Claudia

Wright

179

Claremont

Claremont

13

Lilly

Baker

179

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

14

Zoe

Besanko

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

15

Ash

Centra

174

Gippsland Power

Sale City

16

Emma

Juneja

170

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

17

Millie

Lang

177

GWV Rebels

Redan

18

Emma

McDonald

179

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

19

Georgia

McKee

161

Central District

Golden Grove

20

Charlotte

Riggs

181

Central District

Angle Vale

22

Jemmika

Douglas

166

Bendigo Pioneers

Bambill

24

Mackenzie

Williams

171

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

26

Havana

Harris

181

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

27

India

Rasheed

174

Sturt

Glenunga

29

Sienna

Tallariti

168

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers


ALL-STARS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Grace

Martin

164

Woodville-West Torrens

SMOSH West Lakes

2

Natasha

Entwistle

170

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

3

Zimra

Hussain

160

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

4

Violet

Patterson

167

Glenelg

Plympton

5

Ava

Read

176

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

6

Jasmine

Sowden

164

Gippsland Power

Warragul Industrials

7

Zoe

Hargreaves

172

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

8

Grace

Belloni

174

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

9

Amelie

Prosser-Shaw

175

GWS Giants Academy

East Coast Eagles

10

Daisy

Flockart

179

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

11

Georgie

Brisbane

175

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

12

Lou-Lou

Field

167

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

13

Maggie

Mahony

161

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

14

Evie

Parker

179

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

15

Scout

Howden

174

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

16

Sarah

Poustie

170

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

17

Taya

Chambers

174

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

18

Laura

Roy

172

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

19

Nyakoat

Dojiok

175

North Melbourne

Essendon Doutta Stars

20

Lauren

Jatczak

181

Casey Demons

Banyule

21

Heidi

Talbot

161

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

24

Alexis

Gregor

180

Bendigo Pioneers

Moama

25

Claire

Mahony

181

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

27

Lucy

Boyd

174

West Adelaide

Blackwood

 

 

 