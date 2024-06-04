Matthew Buck says short recovery between games will put pressure on players and clubs

Matthew Buck during the round four AFLW match between Carlton and Richmond at Ikon Park, September 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Mathew Buck has admitted the condensed portion of the 2024 AFLW fixture is "just a bit much" as his side launched its preseason on Tuesday.

In last week's fixture announcement, the AFL confirmed that each club will play 11 home and away games across a 10-week period, meaning most clubs will contend with a four-day break.

This means clubs must approach the compressed weeks in ways that protect the players, including managing some through those games.

"The pressure we put on the players with the condensed fixture is probably just a bit much," Buck said.

"We've added a game, but the truth is, in that period not everyone's going to be able to play all those games. The physical load that our players will have to go through to get up for each of those games just is unreal."

Carlton's four-day break comes between its match against last year's Grand Finalist North Melbourne on Wednesday September 25 at Ikon Park, and its clash with Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval the following Sunday.

Darcy Vescio celebrates during the round eight AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Henson Park, October 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I was trying to think of who I can ring who's played off a four-day break and I couldn't think of one person. So we go into new territory," Buck said.

"It'll put our staff and high-performance team under some pressure, our players will clearly be under pressure. But the truth of it is we'll have to use our squad depth to get through that period. And I think every footy club will be in the same situation."

The coach also pointed to how player management through this period will impact those at different stages of their careers.

"Older players might not be able to get up, and the experience our younger players get from playing with the older players through that period is not going to be there either," Buck said.

More positively, Buck was enthusiastic about the health of his list heading into the official preseason, after several players battled injury in the back half of last year.

Captain Kerryn Peterson, who played just four of a possible 10 games last season due to persistent knee issues, is ready to hit the ground running.

Kerryn Peterson ahead of the round eight AFLW match between GWS and Carlton at Henson Park, on October 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"She was frustrated last year with the games that she couldn't play, and probably played some games under some real duress which didn't allow her to put out the effort that she would like," Buck said.

"But she tells me she will be my best recruit."

Meanwhile Maddy Guerin, who was ruled inactive last year due to an ACL injury, is fit and firing after spending some time playing for North Adelaide in the SANFLW, as well as for the Blues in the VFLW.

"She brought up the South Australia idea and we did our checks and balances and worked collaboratively with North Adelaide, and she went over and had some great games over there and enjoyed the whole process," Buck said.

"She's really fit and firing on all cylinders which is an absolute credit to Maddy with the work that she's put in through rehab."

Carlton's season kicks off with a clash against Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium at 1:05pm on Sunday September 1.