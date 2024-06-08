Ash Centra and Sarah Poustie. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE STARS of the future will take to RSEA Park on Sunday when the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls squad takes on an Under-21 All-Stars team.

The Academy team features the best under-18 footballing talent from around the country all playing on the one team, so it's a great chance to see the cream of the next draft crop in action.

All Academy players are eligible to be drafted at the end of the year, with Zippy Fish, Sara Howley, Molly O'Hehir, Ash Centra and India Rasheed all set to take to the field in the Academy team.

The All-Stars team will comprise players from across Australia for the first time, having previously been made up of talent from Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania only. It includes players who compete in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW, with the squad selected from nominations submitted by all AFLW clubs.

Marsh National Academy Girls v All-Stars

SQUADS

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zipporah

Fish

160

East Fremantle

 

2

Tatyana

Perry

171

NT Academy

Palmerston

3

Jasmine

Evans

166

Central District

Salisbury

4

Sierra

Grieves

163

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

5*

Tara

Harrington

166

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

6

Sara

Howley

173

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

7

Sophie

McKay

168

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

8

Molly

O'Hehir

179

South Fremantle

South Coogee

9

Lucia

Painter

174

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

10

Ashley

Patton

170

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

11

Claudia

Wright

179

Claremont

Claremont

12*

Grace

Baba

176

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

13

Lilly

Baker

179

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

14

Zoe

Besanko

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

15

Ash

Centra

174

Gippsland Power

Sale City

16

Emma

Juneja

170

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

17

Millie

Lang

177

GWV Rebels

Redan

18

Emma

McDonald

179

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

19

Georgia

McKee

161

Central District

Golden Grove

20

Charlotte

Riggs

181

Central District

Angle Vale

21*

Elli

Symonds

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

22

Jemmika

Douglas

166

Bendigo Pioneers

Bambill

24

Mackenzie

Williams

171

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

26

Havana

Harris

181

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

27

India

Rasheed

174

Sturt

Glenunga

28*

Poppy

Scholz

179

Glenelg

Mitcham

29

Sienna

Tallariti

168

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers

ALL-STARS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Grace

Martin

164

Woodville-West Torrens

SMOSH West Lakes

2

Natasha

Entwistle

170

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

3

Zimra

Hussain

160

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

4

Violet

Patterson

167

Glenelg

Plympton

5

Ava

Read

176

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

6

Jasmine

Sowden

164

Gippsland Power

Warragul Industrials

7

Zoe

Hargreaves

172

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

8

Grace

Belloni

174

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

9

Amelie

Prosser-Shaw

175

GWS Giants Academy

East Coast Eagles

10

Daisy

Flockart

179

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

11

Georgie

Brisbane

175

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

12

Lou-Lou

Field

167

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

13

Maggie

Mahony

161

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

14

Evie

Parker

179

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

15

Scout

Howden

174

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

16

Sarah

Poustie

170

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

17

Taya

Chambers

174

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

18

Laura

Roy

172

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

19

Nyakoat

Dojiok

175

North Melbourne

Essendon Doutta Stars

20

Lauren

Jatczak

181

Casey Demons

Banyule

21

Heidi

Talbot

161

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

24

Alexis

Gregor

180

Bendigo Pioneers

Moama

25

Claire

Mahony

181

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

27

Lucy

Boyd

174

West Adelaide

Blackwood

 