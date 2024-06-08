The next wave of AFLW talent will take to RSEA Park on Sunday when the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls team takes on an Under-21 All-Stars side

Ash Centra and Sarah Poustie. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE STARS of the future will take to RSEA Park on Sunday when the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls squad takes on an Under-21 All-Stars team.

The Academy team features the best under-18 footballing talent from around the country all playing on the one team, so it's a great chance to see the cream of the next draft crop in action.

>>> WATCH THE ACADEMY GIRLS V U21 ALL-STARS IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 11AM AEST

All Academy players are eligible to be drafted at the end of the year, with Zippy Fish, Sara Howley, Molly O'Hehir, Ash Centra and India Rasheed all set to take to the field in the Academy team.

The All-Stars team will comprise players from across Australia for the first time, having previously been made up of talent from Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania only. It includes players who compete in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW, with the squad selected from nominations submitted by all AFLW clubs.

If you can't make it to RSEA Park, you can catch all the action in the live player below.

Learn More Marsh National Academy Girls v All-Stars

SQUADS

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Zipporah Fish 160 East Fremantle 2 Tatyana Perry 171 NT Academy Palmerston 3 Jasmine Evans 166 Central District Salisbury 4 Sierra Grieves 163 Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles 5* Tara Harrington 166 Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University 6 Sara Howley 173 Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Sophie McKay 168 Sandringham Dragons Prahran 8 Molly O'Hehir 179 South Fremantle South Coogee 9 Lucia Painter 174 Bendigo Pioneers White Hills 10 Ashley Patton 170 GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong 11 Claudia Wright 179 Claremont Claremont 12* Grace Baba 176 Eastern Ranges Mooroolbark 13 Lilly Baker 179 Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 14 Zoe Besanko 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 15 Ash Centra 174 Gippsland Power Sale City 16 Emma Juneja 170 Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 17 Millie Lang 177 GWV Rebels Redan 18 Emma McDonald 179 Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 19 Georgia McKee 161 Central District Golden Grove 20 Charlotte Riggs 181 Central District Angle Vale 21* Elli Symonds 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 22 Jemmika Douglas 166 Bendigo Pioneers Bambill 24 Mackenzie Williams 171 Tasmania Devils North Hobart 26 Havana Harris 181 Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 27 India Rasheed 174 Sturt Glenunga 28* Poppy Scholz 179 Glenelg Mitcham 29 Sienna Tallariti 168 Oakleigh Chargers Whitehorse Pioneers

ALL-STARS