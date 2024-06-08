THE STARS of the future will take to RSEA Park on Sunday when the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls squad takes on an Under-21 All-Stars team.
The Academy team features the best under-18 footballing talent from around the country all playing on the one team, so it's a great chance to see the cream of the next draft crop in action.
>>> WATCH THE ACADEMY GIRLS V U21 ALL-STARS IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 11AM AEST
All Academy players are eligible to be drafted at the end of the year, with Zippy Fish, Sara Howley, Molly O'Hehir, Ash Centra and India Rasheed all set to take to the field in the Academy team.
The All-Stars team will comprise players from across Australia for the first time, having previously been made up of talent from Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania only. It includes players who compete in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW, with the squad selected from nominations submitted by all AFLW clubs.
If you can't make it to RSEA Park, you can catch all the action in the live player below.
SQUADS
MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
160
|
East Fremantle
|
|
2
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
171
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston
|
3
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
166
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
4
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
163
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
5*
|
Tara
|
Harrington
|
166
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
6
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
173
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
7
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
168
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
8
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
179
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
9
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
174
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
10
|
Ashley
|
Patton
|
170
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong
|
11
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
179
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
12*
|
Grace
|
Baba
|
176
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
13
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
179
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
14
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
15
|
Ash
|
Centra
|
174
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
16
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
170
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
17
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
177
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
18
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
179
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
19
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
161
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
20
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
181
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
21*
|
Elli
|
Symonds
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
22
|
Jemmika
|
Douglas
|
166
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bambill
|
24
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
171
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
26
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
181
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
27
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
174
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
28*
|
Poppy
|
Scholz
|
179
|
Glenelg
|
Mitcham
|
29
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
168
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse Pioneers
ALL-STARS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Grace
|
Martin
|
164
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
SMOSH West Lakes
|
2
|
Natasha
|
Entwistle
|
170
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
3
|
Zimra
|
Hussain
|
160
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
4
|
Violet
|
Patterson
|
167
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
5
|
Ava
|
Read
|
176
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
6
|
Jasmine
|
Sowden
|
164
|
Gippsland Power
|
Warragul Industrials
|
7
|
Zoe
|
Hargreaves
|
172
|
Northern Knights
|
Fitzroy
|
8
|
Grace
|
Belloni
|
174
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
9
|
Amelie
|
Prosser-Shaw
|
175
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
10
|
Daisy
|
Flockart
|
179
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
11
|
Georgie
|
Brisbane
|
175
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
12
|
Lou-Lou
|
Field
|
167
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
13
|
Maggie
|
Mahony
|
161
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
14
|
Evie
|
Parker
|
179
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
15
|
Scout
|
Howden
|
174
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
16
|
Sarah
|
Poustie
|
170
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
17
|
Taya
|
Chambers
|
174
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
18
|
Laura
|
Roy
|
172
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
19
|
Nyakoat
|
Dojiok
|
175
|
North Melbourne
|
Essendon Doutta Stars
|
20
|
Lauren
|
Jatczak
|
181
|
Casey Demons
|
Banyule
|
21
|
Heidi
|
Talbot
|
161
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
24
|
Alexis
|
Gregor
|
180
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Moama
|
25
|
Claire
|
Mahony
|
181
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
27
|
Lucy
|
Boyd
|
174
|
West Adelaide
|
Blackwood