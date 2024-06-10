All the action from the state leagues around the country

Maddy Guerin in Carlton's match against Gold Coast in round nine of season six. Picture: AFL Photos

AS FINALS edge closer, some clubs have kept their chances alive, while others can officially be ruled out.

Carlton opted to run 14 AFLW players through the VFLW this week, while a couple of exciting 2025 draft prospects turned it on in the QALFW.

VFLW

Port Melbourne v North Melbourne

North Melbourne kept its season alive with an 11-point win over reigning premier Port Melbourne on Friday evening.

Former AFLW Sun and Bomber Alana Barba was best on ground with 22 disposals, three goals, 11 tackles, and seven clearances in a complete performance. Ava Seton (21 disposals, one goal, nine tackles) worked hard for the Borough, but it wasn't enough to get them over the line.

Darebin v Western Bulldogs

Finals remains a faint hope for Darebin after an 18-point win over a humming Western Bulldogs side on Saturday.

Monique De Matteo kicked five of Darebin's six goals, and Ange Gogos had 27 disposals and nine clearances in the win.

Monique De Matteo appreciation post 🙌



The star forward kicked five against the Bulldogs.





Former AFLW-listed players Sarah Skinner (21 disposals, seven tackles) and Dominique Carbone (21 disposals, four clearances) were strong for the Dogs.

Southern Saints v Williamstown

Williamstown is still a game clear atop the VFLW ladder with two round to play after a 30-point win over the Southern Saints on Sunday.

Impressive outings from Ash Thornycroft (21 disposals, 14 tackles, one goal) and Megan Williamson (17 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal) led the way for the Seagulls. Meanwhile, Chloe Hunt and Tanae Browne were the goalkickers for the Saints.

Tenae Browne gets on out the back and puts the saints in front!





Casey v Collingwood

Collingwood's finals hopes are still alive thanks to a 15-point win over a goalless Casey outfit on Sunday.

Emily Smith, Kristen Tyquin, and Alessia Dunn each kicked a goal for Collingwood, while former Richmond AFLW midfielder Meg Macdonald (23 disposals, 10 clearances, 13 tackles) continued her strong form for Casey.

Emily Smith kicks it over her head!





Essendon v Carlton

Carlton rolled out 14 AFLW-listed players for its clash with Essendon on Sunday, resulting in a 24-point win.

Maddy Guerin was best on ground, with 23 disposals, five clearances, and two goals, staking her claim for an AFLW return come August. Darcy Vescio and Eliza Wood were the Blues' other goalkickers.

Madeline Guerin with a class goal 💫





Mimi Hill (25 disposals), Keeley Sherar (22 disposals, 15 tackles), Abbie McKay (21 disposals, eight clearances), and Meg Robertson (17 disposals) were in the thick of it for Carlton.

Lily Goss has bounced back from injury concerns last year to put her body on the line, laying 14 tackles, while Gen Lawson-Tavan, Gab Pound, and Kerryn Peterson reliably intercepted the footy all day.

Jess Good (12 disposals, 23 hitouts), Dayna Finn (12 disposals, three clearances), Brooke Vickers (12 disposals), and Lulu Beatty (eight disposals) also played their part in the win.

Premiership AFLW forward Sarah Perkins was Essendon's sole goalkicker.

Box Hill v Geelong

Box Hill handed Geelong a devastating 90-point loss on Sunday afternoon, led by captain Tam Luke's four goals.

Tamara Luke makes it look easy 😮‍💨





Strong at the contest was Caitlin Thorne (20 disposals, 13 tackles), as was Rosie Dillon (20 disposals, seven clearances) in the big win.

Poppy Schaap (26 disposals, seven clearances, nine tackles) did what she could for Geelong in the loss.

SANFLW

West Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens

West Adelaide remains in contention for finals with one round remaining, after it recorded a 10-point win over Woodville-West Torrens.

Sarah Campbell (three goals, 13 disposals) led the way for West Adelaide, while former AFLW Saint and Bomber Leah Cutting (34 hitouts, six clearances, nine tackles) was impressive for the Eagles.

South Adelaide v Glenelg

South Adelaide all but locked up the minor premiership with a 54-point win over Glenelg on Saturday afternoon.

Doreena Hansen and Lucy Northcott each kicked three goals for the Panthers, while former AFLW Docker and Crow Nikki Nield won a team-high 23 disposals, eight tackles, and eight clearances.

Jo Miller was tireless for Glenelg in the loss, with 26 disposals and six rebound 50s.

The Panthers take down the Tigers 🐾





Central District v North Adelaide

Reigning premier Central District kept its hopes for back-to-back flags alive with a 26-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

A strong performance from Katelyn Rosenzweig was marred only by poor conversion, with the forward kicking two goals from eight scores, while captain Shelby Smith recorded 25 disposals and seven clearances.

Tayla Gordon, Laura Niejalke, and Amber Ward were the goalkickers for North Adelaide.

Sturt v Norwood

Sturt's finals hopes remain alive after a thrilling two-point win over Norwood on Monday afternoon.

A final-quarter goal from Alisha Gepp put Sturt in front, before the side locked down Norwood's attacking attempts.

Gepp was also Sturt's leading ball-winner with 25 disposals, to go with eight clearances and 11 tackles in a match winning performance.

Former Port Adelaide utility Jade Halfpenny won 19 disposals and laid six tackles in Norwood's narrow loss.

WAFLW

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder

Peel Thunder is still welded to the bottom of the ladder after an 11-point loss to South Fremantle on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Bulldogs are just one game out of the top four with one round to play in the home and away season.

Potential draftee Noa McNaughton (17 disposals, three inside 50s) was strong for South Fremantle, as was Poppy Stockwell (20 disposals, three goals).

A draft prospect in 2025, Evie Cowcher continued her strong form for Peel, despite the team's fortunes, gathering 19 disposals and laying five tackles.

Subiaco v Claremont

Claremont moved back into second spot on the ladder with a hard-fought three-point win over Subiaco.

Charlotte Tompkin, Adele Arnup, and Eva Campo hit the scoreboard for the victors, while former AFLW Eagle Krstel Petrevski was massive for Subiaco with 23 disposals and a goal.

East Fremantle v East Perth

East Fremantle maintained its two-game advantage atop the ladder with a 95-point win over East Perth on Saturday.

Even without young star Zippy Fish, who played in Sunday's Marsh AFLW Academy v All-Stars game, East Fremantle had too many weapons. Chloe Reilly, Sarah Wielstra, and Grace Freeman each kicked three goals for the winners, while Chloe Wrigley recorded 22 disposals and seven tackles.

Lucy Greenwood was East Perth's sole goalkicker.

West Perth v Swan Districts

Swan Districts snatched an important 21-point win over West Perth on Saturday, with just one round remaining in the home and away season.

Draft prospect Lily Paterson was Swan Districts' best, with 21 disposals, six tackles, and a goal in the win. Mia Russo (25 disposals, one goal) and Taylor Ferguson (24 disposals, six inside 50s) were West Perth's best.

QAFLW

Southport v Bond University

In the battle of the sharks, Southport landed a 26-point win over Bond University.

Top 2025 draft prospects Georja Davies (29 hitouts, three clearances) and Dekota Baron (10 disposals, one goal) were important in Southport's win.

Ella Calleja was Bond University's best with 18 disposals, three inside 50s, and a goal.

Aspley v Yeronga

Aspley is still undefeated, and Yeronga still winless, after the former claimed a 53-point win on Saturday.

Former Gold Coast-listed player Kitara Whap-Farrar was dominant inside 50 for the victors, with five goals from seven disposals, while Lucia Liessi was the leading ball-winner with 30 disposals.

Sienna Morassuti kicked three goals for Yeronga.

Coorparoo v Wilston Grange

Coorparoo claimed an important 24-point win over Wilston Grange to remain in the top four.

Lucy Schneider recorded an impressive 31 disposals and six tackles in Coorparoo's win, while Summer Hamilton and Daisy Carter were the goalkickers for Wilston Grange.

Maroochydore v University of Queensland

Maroochydore recorded its second win of the season, defeating the University of Queensland by 11 points on Saturday afternoon.

Jesse McMillan was immense for Maroochydore, leading the winners for disposals with 18, while also kicking three of their six goals. Former Australian Diamond Gabi Simpson continued her strong form for the University of Queensland with 17 disposals and five clearances in the loss.