All the action from the state leagues around the country

Christina Bernardi in action during the VFLW R14 match between Essendon and Geelong at Windy Hill on June 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FINALS are well underway in two states, with a third to follow this coming weekend.

The VFLW's final round had three teams vying for the last spot in finals, the SANFLW will have a new premier this year with Central District knocked out, while East Fremantle is well placed to defend its title.

VFLW

Collingwood v Williamstown

Collingwood needed to defeat minor premier Williamstown to remain a chance for finals, but wasn't able to do so, falling by 10 points on Saturday.

Emily Eaves continued her strong season with 20 disposals and nine clearances in the Gulls' win, while Ash Thornycroft was relentless with 18 disposals and 16 tackles for the day.

Former Melbourne, Geelong, and Carlton player Jordi Ivey was vital for the Pies, kicking the side's entire score and acting as the main target inside 50.

Jordan Ivey with the big snap 💪



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Jvt6hIxx2b — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 22, 2024

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs confirmed the double chance come finals with a seven-point win over fellow big improver North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

In a see-sawing affair, where the Roos got out to an early lead before the game was brought back to lead-changing arm wrestle, Dogs ruck Keeley Hardingham was the best player on the ground with 21 disposals, eight clearances and two goals.

Former Carlton forward Imogen Milford had her best return in front of goal since joining the Bulldogs, kicking three important goals.

Imogen Milford with a ripper!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/E9SHuY0NYE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 22, 2024

Emily Paterno and Nyakoat Dojiok each kicked three goals for the Roos, while Audrey Rhodes was the leading disposal winner on the ground with 23, to go with eight clearances.

Essendon v Geelong

Essendon finished its home and away season on a high with a 49-point win over a struggling Geelong on Saturday.

Jayda Richardson bobbed up for three goals from 16 disposals for Essendon, while both Bailey Hunt and Maddison Ford won 20 disposals for the day. Lily Jordan and Bridget Aughton were the Cats' goalkickers.

Lily Jordan nails it!! 👏



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/gZG5IHQff2 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 22, 2024

Casey v Southern Saints

A Chloe Hunt-led Southern Saints outfit put an end to Casey's faint finals hopes, winning by 16 points on Sunday afternoon.

Hunt kicked four goals from seven scores in a dominant performance out of the goalsquare, while Winnie Laing won a team-high 20 disposals on return from injury.

Former Collingwood winger Jo Lin kicked three goals for Casey, and Meg Macdonald did her club best and fairest hopes no harm with a 21-disposal, eight-tackle performance, topped off with a late goal.

Has Sophie Phillips just kicked the sealer for the Saints!? 😳



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/hGeeiabg18 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 23, 2024

Port Melbourne v Box Hill

Port Melbourne and Box Hill ended their home and away season on even keel, drawing 33 points apiece, as they prepare to face off again in an elimination final next week.

Against her old side, Jordan Mifsud played her best game in the red and blue with 15 disposals, nine tackles and a goal, while Ava Seton was also impressive with 18 disposals, seven clearances and a goal of her own.

Former Hawthorn and St Kilda tall Tamara Luke was simply unstoppable for Box Hill. Playing largely in the ruck, she won 20 disposals, 16 hitouts and eight clearances, while also going forward to kick two goals in a commanding performance.

Carlton v Darebin

In the final game of the 2024 VFLW home and away season, although Carlton and Darebin were playing for pride and nothing more, it was an enthralling battle, ultimately falling the latter's way by nine points.

Monique De Matteo confirmed the Rowena Young medal for the VFLW's leading goalkicker with three goals, taking her season tally to 24 from just 12 games.

Carlton AFLW player Tahlia Read backed up a strong performance last week with 22 disposals and six tackles for the Blues, while improving Irishwoman Dayna Finn was impressive with 21 disposals and six marks.

Lulu Beatty recorded 18 disposals and seven marks, and Taylor Ortlepp (nine disposals, four tackles) performed well in her return to the field.

What a captain's goal 🤩



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Ad7xEnUDZg — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 23, 2024

SANFLW

South Adelaide v Glenelg

South Adelaide won its way directly to the 2024 SANFLW Grand Final with a 28-point victory over Glenelg on Saturday.

Caitlin Couch starred for the Panthers, with 20 disposals, two goals and nine tackles in the win, while teammates Jordann Hickey and Nikki Nield – both former AFLW players – also registered 20 disposals for the game.

Despite the loss, Glenelg enjoyed strong performances from Jess Bates (32 disposals, six clearances) and potential father-daughter draftee Violet Patterson (20 disposals, nine tackles).

Glenelg will now face Norwood in a preliminary final next week in the hopes of reaching the Grand Final.

Central District v Norwood

With a five-point loss to Norwood, Central District lost its opportunity to defend its title, bowing out of the 2024 finals series.

Candice Belbin offered plenty of defensive pressure for the victors, laying 15 tackles for the day, while Adrienne Davies kicked two goals from her 12 disposals.

Exciting draft prospect Charlotte Riggs worked hard in defence for Central District, with nine disposals and five marks in the loss.

WAFLW

West Perth v Swan Districts

West Perth emphatically knocked Swan Districts out of the WAFLW finals race, with a 44-point win on Sunday afternoon.

Former West Coast and Melbourne forward Imahra Cameron continued her impressive season with 21 disposals and two goals for West Perth, while Erin O'Brien kicked four goals for the side.

Draft hopeful Lily Paterson was strong for Swan Districts despite the loss, recording 15 disposals and five tackles.

East Fremantle v Claremont

East Fremantle won its way directly to the Grand Final in hopes of defending its 2023 premiership, with a tight three-point win over Claremont on Sunday afternoon.

Draft prospects Zippy Fish (17 disposals, six tackles) and Natasha Entwistle (nine disposals, two marks) were both important for the reigning premiers, while Emmelie Fiedler and Laura Catherine dominated the ruck with 33 and 35 hitouts respectively.

Claudia Wright, another exciting draft hopeful, performed well for Claremont despite the loss with 10 disposals – all kicks – and four tackles.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye.