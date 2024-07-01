All the action from the state leagues around the country

Jessie Williams celebrates a goal during the VFLW elimination final between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SCENE is set for both the SANFLW and WAFLW Grand Finals.

South Adelaide will take on Norwood in the hopes of bouncing back from last year's Grand Final loss, while East Perth and Claremont will play off in the WAFLW decider for the second consecutive season.

Meanwhile in the VFLW, both Box Hill and Essendon's seasons have ended with losses over the weekend, and the QAFLW enters its final month of the home and away season.

VFLW

Box Hill v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne kept its hopes of back-to-back flags alive with an 18-point win over Box Hill on Saturday, knocking the latter out of the running.

Last year's Grand Final best on ground medallist Lauren Caruso was a force for the Borough with 23 disposals, eight clearances, and a goal, while Jessie Williams kicked two goals in her return to the side.

That will do it!



Lauren Caruso seals it for the Borough in style 🙌



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/EdwDze4m4r — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 29, 2024

Former Hawthorn and St Kilda tall Tamara Luke was chaired off after her 29-hitout, one-goal performance for Box Hill, officially announcing her retirement from the game.

Tamara Luke in action during the VFLW elimination final between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Essendon

An emphatic 63-point win over Essendon has handed North Melbourne the double chance in its first ever VFLW finals series.

The Roos' midfield trio of Maddy Di Cosmo (29 disposals, 11 clearances, one goal), Audrey Rhodes (28 disposals, 15 tackles, one goal), and Alana Barba (24 disposals, 17 tackles, nine clearances) was all-conquering, while Nyakoat Dojiok kicked four goals for the victors.

Dojiok is having a day out 💫



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/oDJnCH6h2v — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 30, 2024 +

Western Bulldogs premiership player Bailey Hunt was tireless for the Bombers with 24 disposals and seven tackles, while Sarah Perkins kicked both of the side's goals.

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs

Williamstown's strong season continued with an 18-point qualifying final win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

After an arm wrestle in the first half, the Gulls broke away in the third quarter to post the win. They enjoyed an even performance across the board, led by Neve Crowley with two goals and Ash Thornycroft with 15 disposals.

Neve Crowley steps up for a big-time goal ⭐



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/LVbzbJSEHC — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 30, 2024

Keeley Hardingham was a force for the Bulldogs once more with 15 disposals, 25 hitouts and seven clearances, while goals came via Renee Saulitis, Mary Sandral, Mia-Rae Clifford, and Ellie Bishop.

SANFLW

Glenelg v Norwood

Norwood won its way to the Grand Final, defeating Glenelg by 19 points. The victory will see Norwood face South Adelaide in the decider on Saturday, July 6.

Kiana Lee was impressive once again for Norwood, proving to be both the side's leading disposal winner with 14, and leading goalkicker with three majors on the day. Meanwhile Georgina Birchall was a workhorse at the contest with 13 disposals, six clearances and a goal.

Kiana Lee is putting in the work 😤 pic.twitter.com/xojcsoLAAz — SANFL (@SANFL) June 29, 2024

For Glenelg, Jess Bates finished her stunning return season to the SANFLW on a high with 34 disposals, 14 clearances and two goals. Draft prospects Violet Patterson (13 disposals, four tackles), and Poppy Scholz (five disposals, one goal) were also important for the Tigers.

The SANFLW Grand Final will be broadcast on Channel 7 in South Australia and via 7plus nationally, and broadcast via radio on WARF Radio.

NORWOOD ARE THROUGH TO THE BIG DANCE!



📸 Cory Sutton pic.twitter.com/DZ3fjeDZBP — SANFL (@SANFL) June 29, 2024

WAFLW

Claremont v West Perth

A 27-point win for Claremont over West Perth has confirmed a WAFLW Grand Final rematch, where Claremont will once again face East Fremantle on Sunday, July 7.

Draft hopeful Claudia Wright was strong for Claremont with 16 disposals and three inside 50s, while Rachel Ortlepp and Bec Anderson combined for seven goals.

Taylor Ferguson led the ball winners, recording 21 disposals for West Perth, and Erin O'Brien kicked two goals in the loss.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange v University of Queensland

University of Queensland snatched a 29-point win over Wilston Grange on Saturday afternoon.

An over-age inclusion in Queensland's state championships side, Laura Roy (24 disposals, 10 inside 50s) led the University of Queensland from the front once again, and former Australian netballer Gabi Simpson (19 disposals, six clearances) has certainly found her feet in the QAFLW.

Another draft hopeful in Zimra Hussain performed well for Wilson Grange with a game-high 25 disposals and four clearances.

Zimra Hussain gathers the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls Australia v All Stars match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Yeronga v Maroochydore

Maroochydore posted a 51-point win over Yeronga on Saturday afternoon, keeping the latter welded to the bottom of the ladder.

Queensland U18s squad members Kaiya Hildes (19 disposals, one goal) and Poppy Tindal (12 disposals, three tackles) were handy in the win for Maroochydore, while Ellen Hopkins kicked four goals.

Draft prospect Farrandai Hopkins worked hard for Yeronga, recording 26 disposals, seven clearances, and two goals in an impressive display.

Southport v Aspley

Aspley suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to Southport by 27 points.

Southport enjoyed strong performances from a trio of teenagers. 2025 draft prospects Dekota Baron (12 disposals, one goal) and Georja Davies (30 hitouts, four contested marks) were strong, as was 2026 draft hopeful (and potential Carlton and St Kilda father-daughter selection) Sunny Lappin who goaled from her 12 disposals.

Jessica Stallard kicked all three of Aspley's goals.

Coorparoo v Bond University

Bond University claimed a 22-point win over Coorparoo on Saturday to keep it solidly locked inside the top four.

Potential No.1 draft selection Havana Harris was impressive for Bond Uni with 23 disposals, 34 hitouts and two goals, leading the side right across the field.

Havana Harris during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile 2021 Brisbane premiership captain Emma Zielke (17 disposals, five tackles) was important for Coorparoo, as was Queensland U18 Championships squad member Chloe Gaunt (25 hitouts, nine disposals).