Players come together following the talent showcase between the Woomeras and Medleys in 2023. Picture: Chris Hyde/AFL Photos

The country’s most promising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multicultural girls Australian rules footballers aged 15-and-under have been selected in the 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads.

The Woomeras squad is made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, while the Medleys squad comprises players with a parent born outside of Australia.

Both squads feature players from across Australia, who will come together in Brisbane this week to take part in a football and leadership camp.

Players will arrive in Brisbane on Thursday, July 11 and engage in a range of football and athletic training sessions, along with cultural and leadership-building activities across the three-day camp.

The highlight of the program will be two talent showcase matches which will be played at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday, July 13.

The Woomeras vs Medleys games will be played following the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls match between Queensland and the Allies.

AFL Diversity Talent Programs Manager, Narelle Long, said: “We’re thrilled to have our 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads coming together in Brisbane this week.

“The players in the Woomeras and Medleys squads have showcased great football potential and a determination to develop themselves as athletes and people.

“This week’s camp will provide an environment for the players to engage in activities that will further enhance their football development and develop their leadership skills.

“Saturday’s matches at Brighton Homes Arena provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their talent with a view to then being selected in the Indigenous and Multicultural Academies and other talent pathways programs in the future.”

The Woomeras and Medleys programs will be coached and mentored by a host of current and former AFLW and state league players, some of whom featured as members of the Woomeras and Medleys squads in previous years.

The Woomeras coaching panel includes GWS Giants forward Aliesha Newman, Krstel Petrevski, Janet Baird, Imahra Cameron, Cassie Davidson and Jordy Mifsud, who last year tied for the VFLW best and fairest award, the Lambert-Pearce Medal.

Former Medleys player and Western Bulldogs No. 6 draft pick Elaine Grigg features on the Medleys coaching staff alongside Akec Makur Chuot, Nyakoat Dojiok, Hanna Fosbrooke, Bianka Tsan and Mary Daw.

The Woomeras and Medleys programs feature as part of an action-packed week of talent pathways activities in Queensland.

Brighton Homes Arena hosted a Marsh AFL National Championships U18 boys and girls double-header last Sunday.

Meanwhile, all ten teams competing in the 2024 AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys have been taking part in Round 2 and 3 of the Championships on the Gold Coast.

HOW TO WATCH: A live stream of the Woomeras vs Medleys matches at Brighton Homes Arena will be available here. The first game will commence at 12:15pm, with the second game to follow at 2:00pm.

Continue below to see the 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads.

WOOMERAS

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

STATE

COMMUNITY CLUB

Tiana

Anderson

QLD

Moreton Bay Lions

Shante

Anderson

WA

Kelmscott

Sian

Andrews

VIC

Macedon

Savannah

Arnold

TAS

Lindisfarne

Tillie

Baldwin

VIC

Mitcham

Lily

Brittain

VIC

Narre North Foxes

Tyeisha

Calyun

SA

Goodwood Saints

Tiama

Collard

WA

North Mandurah

Keira

Fawcett

WA

High Wycombe

Khalia

Fawcett

WA

High Wycombe

Renee

Ford

QLD

Thuringowa Bulldogs

Maitea

Golowyn

NT

Palmerston Magpies

Billie

Hamilton

ACT

Ainslie Tricolours

Tahlia

Hodges

VIC

Melton South

Emily

Hollingsworth

NSW

Shellharbour

Ruby

Howell

WA

South Perth

Nikita

Kopp

NT

Pioneer

Akia-Marie

Lake

VIC

Healesville

Emmersen

Lihou

NSW

Werrimull 

Shanita

Major

TAS

Burnie

Layla

May

SA

Glenunga

Jordyn

McFadden

NSW

Wagga Tigers

Kiah

McKinnon-Rowe

VIC

Whittlesea

Tylee

Metera-Potts

NSW

South West Sydney

Bella

Nelson

WA

Wanneroo

Nalarni

Paterson

NT

Sporties Spitfires

Florence

Peter

ACT

Ainslie Tricolours

Ayvah

Rioli

WA

Thornlie

Lailanie

Rioli

NT

Unley

Mistee

Sagigi

QLD

Cairns Eagles

Pippa

Schultz

WA

Kambalda

Lia

So

SA

Hectorville

Koorina

Spriggs

VIC

Strathmore

Layla

Stonehouse

TAS

Prospect

Myla

Tucker

NSW

Newcastle City Blues

Joyisha

Ward

SA

Roopena

Marlee

Welch

SA

Angle Vale

MEDLEYS

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

STATE

COMMUNITY CLUB

Nicole

Beitz

QLD

Coorparoo

Ella

Bologa

VIC

Narre North Foxes

Madison

Booysen

NSW

Northwest Lightning

Leilea

Cocker

VIC

Ferntree Gully Eagles

Kodie

Daniels

VIC

Mitcham

Amali

Elepano 

NSW

Manly Bombers

Emily

French

TAS

Wynyard

Deena

Gerges

VIC

Yarrambat

Felicity

Hall

NSW

St Ives

Tabatha

Ingham

VIC

Shepparton United

Lacey

Ingram

VIC

Balwyn

Sabi

Jordaan

WA

Claremont

Taylor

Kazmer

WA

Marist

Lelanni

Kikoak

TAS

Prospect

Leisi

Kirirua-Gill

VIC

Werrimull

Lula

Kociuruba

WA

Mosman Park

Kadara

Marisa-Scott

QLD

Cairns Saints

Julia

Mazzacano D'Amato

SA

Mount Lofty

Nikki

McNeil 

NSW

Manly Bombers

Lyric

Mendoza 

VIC

Coburg Districts

Jade

Miller

ACT

Weston Creek Molonglo

Friyana

Mistry

NSW

Willoughby

Maningning

Morales

WA

Kwinana

Sophie

Parker

SA

Blackwood

Dhiyaana

Perera

WA

Morley

Penelope

Punaivaha

WA

Hill Rangers

Peggy

Rock

NT

Nightcliff

Angela

Rose

SA

Flagstaff Hill

Ishara

Ross

VIC

Whitehorse Colts

Hannah

Seaborn

WA

Marist

Misha

Simmons

VIC

Frankston

Asia

Single

QLD

Burleigh

Isabella

Teoh

VIC

Ashburton

Cammi

Thomas

TAS

Tamar Valley

Phoebe

Tuck

QLD

North Shore

Lunay

van den Heever

WA

Joondalup Kinross

Maylee

Wade

QLD

Brothers Bulldogs

Teena

West

VIC

East Brighton Vampires

Stella

Williams

VIC

Coburg Districts