The country’s most promising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multicultural girls will take part in a talent showcase in Brisbane as part of the 2024 Woomeras and Medleys program

Players come together following the talent showcase between the Woomeras and Medleys in 2023. Picture: Chris Hyde/AFL Photos

The country’s most promising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multicultural girls Australian rules footballers aged 15-and-under have been selected in the 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads.

The Woomeras squad is made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, while the Medleys squad comprises players with a parent born outside of Australia.

Both squads feature players from across Australia, who will come together in Brisbane this week to take part in a football and leadership camp.

Players will arrive in Brisbane on Thursday, July 11 and engage in a range of football and athletic training sessions, along with cultural and leadership-building activities across the three-day camp.

The highlight of the program will be two talent showcase matches which will be played at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday, July 13.

The Woomeras vs Medleys games will be played following the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls match between Queensland and the Allies.

AFL Diversity Talent Programs Manager, Narelle Long, said: “We’re thrilled to have our 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads coming together in Brisbane this week.

“The players in the Woomeras and Medleys squads have showcased great football potential and a determination to develop themselves as athletes and people.

“This week’s camp will provide an environment for the players to engage in activities that will further enhance their football development and develop their leadership skills.

“Saturday’s matches at Brighton Homes Arena provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their talent with a view to then being selected in the Indigenous and Multicultural Academies and other talent pathways programs in the future.”

The Woomeras and Medleys programs will be coached and mentored by a host of current and former AFLW and state league players, some of whom featured as members of the Woomeras and Medleys squads in previous years.

The Woomeras coaching panel includes GWS Giants forward Aliesha Newman, Krstel Petrevski, Janet Baird, Imahra Cameron, Cassie Davidson and Jordy Mifsud, who last year tied for the VFLW best and fairest award, the Lambert-Pearce Medal.

Former Medleys player and Western Bulldogs No. 6 draft pick Elaine Grigg features on the Medleys coaching staff alongside Akec Makur Chuot, Nyakoat Dojiok, Hanna Fosbrooke, Bianka Tsan and Mary Daw.

The Woomeras and Medleys programs feature as part of an action-packed week of talent pathways activities in Queensland.

Brighton Homes Arena hosted a Marsh AFL National Championships U18 boys and girls double-header last Sunday.

Meanwhile, all ten teams competing in the 2024 AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys have been taking part in Round 2 and 3 of the Championships on the Gold Coast.

HOW TO WATCH: A live stream of the Woomeras vs Medleys matches at Brighton Homes Arena will be available here. The first game will commence at 12:15pm, with the second game to follow at 2:00pm.

Continue below to see the 2024 Woomeras and Medleys squads.

WOOMERAS

FIRST NAME SURNAME STATE COMMUNITY CLUB Tiana Anderson QLD Moreton Bay Lions Shante Anderson WA Kelmscott Sian Andrews VIC Macedon Savannah Arnold TAS Lindisfarne Tillie Baldwin VIC Mitcham Lily Brittain VIC Narre North Foxes Tyeisha Calyun SA Goodwood Saints Tiama Collard WA North Mandurah Keira Fawcett WA High Wycombe Khalia Fawcett WA High Wycombe Renee Ford QLD Thuringowa Bulldogs Maitea Golowyn NT Palmerston Magpies Billie Hamilton ACT Ainslie Tricolours Tahlia Hodges VIC Melton South Emily Hollingsworth NSW Shellharbour Ruby Howell WA South Perth Nikita Kopp NT Pioneer Akia-Marie Lake VIC Healesville Emmersen Lihou NSW Werrimull Shanita Major TAS Burnie Layla May SA Glenunga Jordyn McFadden NSW Wagga Tigers Kiah McKinnon-Rowe VIC Whittlesea Tylee Metera-Potts NSW South West Sydney Bella Nelson WA Wanneroo Nalarni Paterson NT Sporties Spitfires Florence Peter ACT Ainslie Tricolours Ayvah Rioli WA Thornlie Lailanie Rioli NT Unley Mistee Sagigi QLD Cairns Eagles Pippa Schultz WA Kambalda Lia So SA Hectorville Koorina Spriggs VIC Strathmore Layla Stonehouse TAS Prospect Myla Tucker NSW Newcastle City Blues Joyisha Ward SA Roopena Marlee Welch SA Angle Vale

MEDLEYS