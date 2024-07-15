The Allies took away Queensland's offensive weapons during their upset 15-point win in the Marsh Girls Under-18s National Championships game on Saturday

Allies players huddle up during the Marsh Under-18 Girls National Championship match against Queensland on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A BIG third quarter has led the Allies to an upset 15-point win over Queensland in the Marsh Girls U18 National Championships on Saturday.

Allies head coach Tanya Hetherington threw the magnets around to generate the 8.3 (51) to 5.6 (36) victory over a star-laden Queensland outfit at Brighton Homes Arena.

After succumbing to Victoria Metro's tall forwards a fortnight ago, the Allies managed to limit the scoreboard impact of Queensland's talls and repel out of defence through the NT's Tatyana Perry (14 disposals, three tackles), and Tasmanian Mackenzie Williams (21 disposals, eight rebound 50s).

Learn More 06:51

Bottom-ager Isla Wiencke, coming out of the GWS Giants Academy program, was a revelation in the midfield, recording 22 disposals, five clearances, and kicking a goal, while also offering some clear on-field leadership to the squad. And Madeleine Quinn, another bottom-ager, was reliable in the ruck across the full four quarters, finishing with 21 hitouts and six tackles.

Forward Ash Patton (16 disposals, four rebound 50s) was thrown into defence, thriving on her ability to intercept Queensland's forward forays, and Sydney Swans Academy product Ellie Verrhuis' (15 disposals, three tackles) line breaking run and carry was a crucial asset through the middle of the ground.

Another player able to prove their versatility for the Allies was Tasmanian Lucy Thompson whose booming kick was valuable up forward, while her physical presence was vital in defence and through the midfield.

Ashley Patton gets a handball away during an AFL Academy Girls training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Queensland's tall forwards struggled to impact in the way they have done previously, with the Allies smartly working both Dekota Baron and Lilu Hung out of the game.

Prospective No.1 draft pick Havana Harris continued her strong form despite the loss, registering a game-high 24 disposals, eight clearances and seven inside 50s. As Queensland opted to rotate several players through the ruck, Harris had the opportunity to spend more time at half forward, providing a link between midfield and attack.

Learn More 00:48

Arguably best on ground in Queensland's win over Vic Country last week, Georja Davies backed up her performance with another 20 disposals and four tackles playing largely as a starting midfielder and spinning into the ruck. Meanwhile Nyalli Milne (15 disposals, six inside 50s) offered an important rebounding presence once again.

Sunny Lappin, a father-daughter prospect to Carlton or St Kilda in the 2025 draft, was a handy target inside 50 for Queensland with two goals. Impressively, she proved an ability to play as a marking key forward, and also showed off her quick-thinking, roving skills on the deck.

Through the midfield Mia Salisbury (19 disposals, five inside 50s) was persistent for Queensland, linking well with Alannah Welsh (two goals, five marks) in attack.

Queensland's final match of the Championships will take place against Western Australia on Saturday, August 3, while the Allies will prepare to play South Australian on Thursday, July 18.

Learn More 01:30

QUEENSLAND 0.2 1.2 3.4 5.6 (36)

ALLIES 1.0 3.2 7.3 8.3 (51)

GOALS

Queensland: Sunny Lappin 2, Alannah Welsh 2, Lilu Hung

Allies: Ava Read 2, Isla Wiencke, Amelie Prosser-Shaw, Lucy Thompson, Priya Bowering, Emma Juneja, Emma Stark

BEST

Queensland: Havana Harris, Georja Davies, Sunny Lappin, Nyalli Milne, Mia Salisbury

Allies: Isla Wiencke, Amelie Prosser-Shaw, Madeleine Quinn, Ellie Veerhuis, Mackenzie Williams