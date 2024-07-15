Five goals from Georgia Knight have propelled Vic Metro to an impressive win over Vic Country, with 24 goals kicked between the two sides

Georgia Knight celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships match against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGIA Knight has kicked four goals in just over a quarter to steer Vic Metro to a comfortable 33-point victory over archrival Vic Country at Marvel Stadium.

It was a high-scoring affair under the roof, Metro taking the lead just before quarter time before triumphing 15.6 (96) to 9.9 (63).

Knight, a mid-sized forward from the Eastern Ranges, finished with five goals from her 13 disposals – three of which came in the first term, and her fourth just two minutes into the second quarter – while the hard-running 158cm forward Abbey Vicino chipped in with three majors of her own.

It was a battle of stars in the midfield, Metro shading Country by four in the clearance count as a host of draft-eligible talent faced off.

Sara Howley (26 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal) and Ash Centra (29, three clearances and two goals) were outstanding for Country, Howley's customary dash on display as she charged up the field, while Centra was composed and able to extract herself from the contest with ease.

In the navy blue, Sierra Grieves (31 disposals, seven clearances) continued her ball-hunting ways, assisted by the versatile Zoe Hargreaves, who can play across all three lines but starred on the inside with 25 and seven clearances.

Maggie Mahony was tenacious, finishing with 15 disposals, eight tackles and four clearances.

The ruck combination of Josephine Bamford (27 hitouts, 11 disposals) and Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb (21 and three) controlled the aerial battle, but Country opponent Zoe Besanko found plenty of footy around the ground, finishing with 14 touches.

Country tall forward Claire Mahony was a strong target throughout the day, working well in tandem with small Seisia (pronounced 'Say-sha') White, who kicked two goals.

(L-R): Abbey Vicino, Zoe Hargreaves and Maggie Mahony celebrate Vic Metro's win over Vic Country during the 2024 Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO 4.1 6.2 10.5 15.6 (96)

VIC COUNTRY 2.2 4.7 6.9 9.9 (63)



GOALS

Vic Metro: Knight 5, Vicino 3, Brisbane 2, Belloni 2, McKay, Graham, Gladman

Vic Country: White 2, Mahony 2, Centra 2, Morrissy, Huxtable, Howley



BEST

Vic Metro: Knight, Grieves, Mahony, Hargreaves, Vicino, Ridewood

Vic Country: Howley, Centra, Pearce, White, Mahony, Stoddart