Gold Coast has a host of talented prospects coming through the ranks that should see it in good stead in coming years

Havana Harris in action during the Coates Talent League match between Gold Coast Academy and Dandenong on May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BE WARNED. Gold Coast could become an outstanding side very soon.

It's all centred around the Suns' incredible Academy crop coming through the ranks over the next two years.

The most notable prospect for 2024 is Havana Harris.

At 182cm, Harris has stood out not only as a ruck who can help out at ground level – she often attends centre bounces as a midfielder.

Harris averaged 28 disposals in her four Coates Talent League games for the Suns this year and showed glimpses up forward.

Harris and 2025 Suns Academy prospect Georja Davies have switched around as a tandem ruck-midfield combo, with both players being just as adept at tapping the ball down as they are gathering it at ground level.

The Davies surname might ring a bell with some, with her sisters Giselle, Fleur and Darcie already on AFLW lists.

Georja Davies handballs during the round nine Coates Talent League match between Oakleigh Chargers and Gold Coast Suns Academy on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alongside Harris in this year's draft is the ultra-consistent midfielder Tara Harrington, who is part of the Marsh AFLW National Academy.

We haven't seen much of Harrington this year due to injuries, but she's a classic inside midfielder with clean hands.

Then there's the 2025 crop.

Ava Usher burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old and blew everyone away with her incredible strength and skill.

She could be one of the most watchable draft prospects to ever come through the ranks.

Usher has missed this season with an ACL injury, but her mix of power and confidence should see her as the early favourite for the No.1 pick next season.

Ava Usher in action during Gold Coast Academy's clash against GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League Girls on May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alannah Welsh seems to always find ways to hit the scoreboard and had a game this year where she registered 14 shots at goal.

Tall forward Dekota Baron kicked 13 goals in four Coates Talent League games this year and is incredibly strong overhead.

Heidi Talbot, Mia Salisbury, Aleah Stringer and Sunny Lappin are a few other names to keep an eye on too, but the Blues and Saints also have a chance at landing Lappin.

She's eligible as a father-daughter prospect to both those clubs, with her dad Matthew playing 55 games St Kilda and 196 for Carlton, respectively.