Nell Morris-Dalton won't take any part in the 2024 NAB AFLW season after moving to the inactive list

Nell Morris-Dalton looks to handball during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has suffered a blow ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, with key forward Nell Morris-Dalton moved to the inactive list due to a back injury.

Morris-Dalton was initially drafted to the Western Bulldogs with pick No.6 in the 2019 draft, and went on to play 20 games across four seasons before moving to the Pies last year.

She immediately became a crucial member of Collingwood's attack, playing all 10 games in 2023 and kicking eight goals to be the club's equal-leading goalkicker alongside fellow new recruit Eleri Morris.

Learn More 00:32

It quashes some of the high hopes for the Pies' attack, with another preseason to hone the chemistry between Morris-Dalton, Morris, and a host of other forward options under new coach Sam Wright.

Replacing Morris-Dalton on Collingwood's list will be former Geelong AFLW player Carly Remmos.

Remmos, 21, was initially selected by the Cats with pick No.39 in the 2020 AFLW Draft, and went on to play two games that season before being delisted the following year.

Carly Remmos tackles an opponent during Collingwood's VFLW clash with Essendon in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfielder spent the year wearing the black and white in the VFLW, playing seven of a possible 14 games as a key part of the club's midfield, averaging 19.6 disposals and 6.4 tackles in the process.

Collingwood will run out in the season opener against Sydney on Friday, August 30 at North Sydney Oval, with the hopes of avenging its round nine loss to the side last year.