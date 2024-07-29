Jacqui Dupuy celebrates a goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

Gold Coast and Port Adelaide are next up, and be sure to check back later in the week for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Fremantle and Collingwood.

>>>SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

GOLD COAST

The big question mark

Does Gold Coast's have the ability to match it with the best? The Suns had no problems defeating the teams below them last season, but struggled when coming up against tougher opposition.

Pass mark

Narrowing the gap on the best teams. The Suns don't have to completely close it down, and there is no expectation to be beating the likes of Adelaide and Brisbane this year, but becoming competitive is vital.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Katie Lynch (Western Bulldogs), Ella Smith (Brisbane), Charlotte Wilson (Melbourne), Keely Fullerton, Taya Oliver, Kiara Bischa, Sienna McMullen, Annabel Kievit (draft), Lauren McConville (replacement signing)

Outs: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Western Bulldogs), Giselle Davies (Sydney), Alison Drennan (West Coast), Kalinda Howarth (Collingwood), Bess Keaney (Essendon), Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (delisted, then Fremantle), Claire Ransom (delisted, then GWS), Kaylee Kimber, Tahlia Meyer (delisted)

Inactive: Sienna McMullen (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below to hear all about the Suns ahead of 2024, including which incoming Suns are important watches this year, and why.

Learn More 17:18

PORT ADELAIDE

The big question mark

Has Port Adelaide found the composure they need for the fledgling side to take it to the next level? "It was the composure, that was the problem for the Power. And it wasn't through a lack of focus," Sarah Black said of the Power's 2023 effort. "I think it was from almost trying too hard."

Pass mark

Improvement for Port Adelaide will be measured not by wins and losses, but a significant increase in percentage come season's end. Importantly, the year-on-year percentage increase must be accelerated this time around.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs), Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody, Lauren Young (priority), Piper Window, Alissa Brook (draft), Caitlin Wendland, Teagan Germech (replacement signings)

Outs: Yasmin Duursma (Carlton), Lily Johnson (Melbourne), Erin Phillips (retired), Jade Halfpenny (delisted, then Carlton), Jade de Melo, Maggie MacLachlan, Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap, Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap (delisted)

Inactive: Hannah Dunn (pregnancy), Lauren Young (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below to hear the Credit crew's enthusiasm about the youth the Power recruited in the off-season – and unexpectedly, those in the coming draft too – and more.