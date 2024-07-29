Orla O'Dwyer celebrates a goal during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tickets for the 2024 NAB AFLW Home and Away Season will go on sale on Tuesday at 10am for Members and 2pm for general public venue local time, with Junior General Admission (under 18) tickets again free.

In addition to the price freeze on kids tickets, General Admission adult tickets will be $15 – a slight increase on previous season prices



Clubs will again provide additional ticketing categories and premium offerings at their home venues, allowing for elevated experiences for members and fans



AFL General Manager AFLW Emma Moore said the NAB AFLW provided great value for money for fans and the stage was set for another fantastic season



“We are pleased to confirm that kids under 18 will again be free admission this NAB AFLW season for the ninth season in a row,” said Ms Moore



“The AFL is committed to affordability and accessibility for our fans and at $15 general admission tickets represent great value in comparison to other entertainment alternatives vying for people’s attention



“Our general admission tickets have remained frozen since the competition began and as we grow and offer our fans bigger and better experiences, we have moved away from a one-size fits all ticketing experience.



“This NAB AFLW season is set to be bigger than ever – we have the introduction of mid- week footy with school-holiday friendly times, blockbuster match ups and players set to deliver us more incredible moments.



“This is the season to get to NAB AFLW games – support your Clubs, get amongst it and experience a fantastic day out watching our incredible athletes play our great game.



“The countdown to Week One is on and I can’t wait to see everyone at the footy.”



Week One begins for the first time in Sydney when the Swans take on Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on Friday August 30 before the competition head West where the West Coast Eagles will host Richmond at Mineral Resources Park.



Check out the full 2024 NAB AFLW Fixture here.



Ticketing for the final round of the 2024 NAB AFLW season will be confirmed once the fixture is announced.



Ticketing information for the WA Derby will be confirmed in the following weeks.



Tickets for the 2024 NAB AFLW Season are available via Ticketmaster for all venues, except Manuka Oval (GWS GIANTS) and People's First Stadium (Gold Coast SUNS) which are available via Ticketek.



Further information regarding ticketing for the 2024 NAB AFLW Season can be found here.