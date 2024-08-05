Ruck Georja Davies starred as her Queensland side recorded a comfortable win over Western Australia to wrap up their U18 championships

Georja Davies in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

QUEENSLAND wrapped up its 2024 Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships campaign with a 32-point win over Western Australia on Saturday afternoon.

Bottom-ager Georja Davies starred in the 7.6 (48) to 2.4 (16) victory, hosted at Pentanet Stadium in Perth.

Playing as Queensland's No.1 ruck, Davies racked up 23 disposals, 21 hitouts and six tackles across the day, with potential No.1 draft pick Havana Harris gathering a game-high 27 disposals and eight inside 50s playing largely through the midfield.

Georja Davies after winning the MVP award in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The home side started strong, kicking two goals to Queensland's one in the first quarter, but fell away after the main break. Too often were the West Australians thwarted by a poor bounce or balls slowing down on the deck close to goal.

Queensland worked hard to populate its defence, forcing WA to compete with plenty of numbers inside 50. Olivia Wolmarans had a tough day, copping some big knocks, but never gave up on her defensive efforts inside WA's attack, while Noa McNaughton (11 disposals, one goal) looked dynamic and quick at ground level.

WA bottom-agers Alicia Blizard (10 disposals, one goal) and Evie Cowcher (20 disposals, nine intercepts) were relentless all day, while stars Zippy Fish (24 disposals, two inside 50s) and Lily Paterson (25 disposals, eight clearances) kept their names firmly in the top draft calculations.

Donning a black helmet, Sabella Banks (nine disposals, four tackles) also rose in some key moments thanks to her repeat defensive efforts, and Renee Morgan (18 disposals, five tackles) started her U18 Champs campaign well.

Mia Geere, still just 16 and not eligible for the draft until 2026, kicked the opening goal of the game, getting on the end of a neat handball chain from Queensland, and continued a strong performance from there.

Amelia Ella – another bottom-ager – jagged the highlight of the day with slick movement out of congestion to kick a late goal for the visitors.

Amelia Ella in action for Queensland during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match against Western Australia at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Working through Queensland's midfield was Mia Salisbury (19 disposals, four marks) and Annabelle Foat (21 disposals, three clearances), who each had their best performance of the Championships.

Meanwhile, Dekota Baron (12 disposals, two goals) and Alannah Welsh (12 disposals, two goals) offered Queensland a real focal point inside 50, something the WA side lacked.

Alannah Welsh kicks a goal during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Australia will now reset and prepare to face Victoria Country on Sunday at RSEA Park from 12.30pm AEST, in the second match of a double-header at the venue.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.4 (16)

QUEENSLAND 1.2 3.3 4.5 7.6 (48)

GOALS

Western Australia: Noa McNaughton, Alicia Blizard

Queensland: Alannah Welsh 2, Dekota Baron 2, Sunny Lappin, Mia Geere, Amelia Ella

BEST

Western Australia: Evie Cowcher, Zipporah Fish, Sabella Banks, Lily Paterson, Renee Morgan, Alicia Blizard

Queensland: Georja Davies, Havana Harris, Mia Salisbury, Neive Ryan, Annabelle Foat, Mia Geere