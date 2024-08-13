Danielle Ponter and Chelsea Randall celebrate a goal during the preliminary final match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

Adelaide and St Kilda are up now, and be sure to check back next week for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at West Coast and Richmond.

ADELAIDE

The big question mark

Can Adelaide find a consistent spread of goalkickers? Lucy Watkin is concerned over the Crows' limited avenues to goal in losses last year. "The spread of goalkickers sometimes, especially against the good sides, really dried up," she said.

Pass mark

Another preliminary final berth. Despite being perennial challengers, Adelaide has missed the last two Grand Finals – its longest stint without qualifying for a decider since the competition began – so challenging to return will be important if it is to maintain its mantle atop the League.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Brooke Boileau, Tamara Henry, Lily Tarlinton (draft), Amy Boyle-Carr (rookie)

Outs: Montana McKinnon (Richmond), McKenzie Dowrick, Lisa Whiteley, Amber Ward, Yvonne Bonner, Hannah Button (delisted)

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, as well as discussion around Adelaide's consistency, which new players may be key to rebuilding the club's depth, and more.

ST KILDA

The big question mark

What is the next step for the Saints? Sarah Black queries where the next stage of improvement is going to come from down at Moorabbin. "Where is that improvement going to come from, that consistency?" she asked. "What can they do to push themselves up into the top eight?"

Pass mark

Finally qualifying for finals. St Kilda is one of just four sides in the competition to never make a finals series, alongside 2022 expansion teams Hawthorn and Port Adelaide, and fellow 2020 inductee West Coast. After coming so close last year, is it finally the Saints' time?

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Rene Caris (GWS), Paige Trudgeon (Carlton), Kiera Whiley, Charlotte Simpson (draft), Emmelie Fiedler (replacement signing)

Outs: Rosie Dillon, Deanna Jolliffe, Erin McKinnon, Renee Saulitis, Jayde Van Dyk (delisted)

Inactive: Beth Pinchin (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below for all of this, as well as an in-depth chat about the Saints' up-and-coming players, and more.