Southport defeated Aspley by 22 points on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Southport Sharks/Instagram

JUST three teams remain in the hunt for the 2024 QALFW premiership.

Minor premier Southport has secured a direct route to the decider, while Aspley and Bond University must fight it out in next week's preliminary final.

QAFLW

Southport v Aspley

Southport booked its ticket to the QAFLW Grand Final with a 22-point win over Aspley on Saturday afternoon.

Alannah Welsh was dominant on the scoreboard for Southport once again with four goals, while Kaylee Kimber intercepted the ball at will down the other end of the ground.

2025 draft prospects Dekota Baron (nine disposals, four tackles) and Georja Davies (nine disposals, 20 hitouts) also played crucial roles.

Jasmine Kawa (19 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) was immense for Aspley, as was Emma Pittman with 22 disposals.

Bond University v Coorparoo

Bond University ended Coorparoo's 2024 season with a 53-point win on Saturday, to remain in the finals hunt.

Potential No.1 draft pick Havana Harris starred for Bond with three goals from 21 disposals, while fellow potential draftee Mia Salisbury also hit the scoreboard from her 25 touches.

Nyalli Milne, another name to keep an ear out for come draft day, recorded 17 disposals and four intercepts in the win.

Janae Govan and Emily Harding were the two goalkickers for Coorparoo.

Bond University will now prepare to face Aspley in next week's preliminary final.

The VFLW, WAFLW and the SANFLW seasons have ended.