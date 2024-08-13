AFLW players took to the field for their first pre-season hitouts across the weekend - this is how the AFL.com.au team saw the action

Ryleigh Wotherspoon celebrates a goal with Alyssa Bannan during a match simulation between Melbourne and Carlton on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH less than weeks until the AFLW season kicks off in earnest, clubs took to the field this past weekend for match simulation trainings.

With plenty of players changing clubs last year in a very busy trade period and a new crop of talented draftees, it was the first chance AFL.com.au had to check out the new-look teams for 2024.

Check out our notes from each side's match simulation below.

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Austworld Oval, Friday, August 9 at 12pm AEST

Format: Four 20-minute quarters

Final score: Brisbane 69 def. Gold Coast 45

GOLD COAST

New faces: Ella Smith (trade), Katie Lynch (trade), Charlotte Wilson (trade), Annabel Kievit (draft), Taya Oliver (draft), Kiara Bischa (draft)

Notable omissions: Lucy Single, Jac Dupuy, Vivien Saad

What we learnt: 2023 All-Australian squad member Daisy D'Arcy spent the day down back, before slipping forward and kicking a goal late, and Niamh McLaughlin went head-to-head with Courtney Hodder inside the Suns' defensive 50 arc. Darcie Davies was strong in the air and jagged a couple of goals as she played as a key forward target in the absence of Jac Dupuy, while Lion-turned-Sun Ella Smith played the second half in the thick of it. Draftees Annabel Kievit and Taya Oliver offered some outside run, as did Clara Fitzpatrick, roaming the wings, and Jordan Membrey slotted three goals for the day. Kiara Bischa also played as a key back in the second half, replacing Katie Lynch who was on managed minutes.

BRISBANE

New faces: Eleanor Hartill (trade), Evie Long (draft), Shanae Davison (trade), Rania Crozier (draft), Indiana Williams (draft), Jacinta Baldwick (draft)

Notable omissions: Breanna Koenen, Shannon Campbell, Dee Heslop, Jade Pregelj, Taylor Smith

What we learnt: Kate Lutkins is raring to go for her return from pregnancy, reoccupying her place in the backline, while Jade Ellenger played almost exclusively at half-back, offering some nice rebounding dash. Poppy Boltz looks set for some midfield minutes this year, having gone head-to-head with Charlie Rowbottom at the contest for much of the game, and Belle Dawes is ready to have a seriously strong season on the ball. Recruit Eleanor Hartill offered Tahlia Hickie some great support in the ruck, while also providing another tall target in attack, and Shanae Davison has found a home on the half-back line.

Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, Friday, August 9 at 5pm AEST

Format: Five 20-minute periods

Final score: Carlton 6.5 (41) def. Melbourne 5.10 (40)

CARLTON

New faces: Celine Moody (trade), Meg Robertson (draft), Lila Keck (draft), Yasmin Duursma (trade), Jade Halfpenny (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Tarni Brown, Kerryn Peterson, Jess Dal Pos, Marianna Anthony

What we learnt: Young key forward Mia Austin starred with three goals, often going head-to-head with Tahlia Gillard and out-marking her on multiple occasions. Mimi Hill has made the shift into half-back, pushing up to the contest, and Darcy Vescio is now at home on the wing, helping the Blues trap the ball in the front half. Yasmin Duursma offered some strong intercept marking down back, and Keeley Skepper had some big pressure moments. Meanwhile Celine Moody kicked a goal, after playing the full match in attack.

MELBOURNE

New faces: Alyssia Pisano (draft), Delaney Madigan (draft), Ryleigh Wotherspoon (draft), Grace Beasley (rookie), Denby Taylor (injury replacement player), Grace Hill (injury replacement player), Saraid Taylor (club debut)

Notable omissions: Paxy Paxman (foot), Tayla Harris (shoulder), Lily Johnson (achilles), Gab Colvin (calf), Jemma Rigoni (groin), Blaithin Mackin

What we learnt: Captain Kate Hore spent bulk minutes in the midfield, leaving Eden Zanker and Georgia Gall as the key forward targets, with Alyssia Pisano at their feet. Saraid Taylor, Rhiannon Watt, and Grace Hill were all tested in key defensive roles alongside Tahlia Gillard. Draft bolter Ryleigh Wotherspoon kicked two goals late, presenting as a dangerous addition inside 50, while replacement signing Denby Taylor was a sound kick in defence. Sinead Goldrick added some speed in attack, and Shelley Heath shifted momentum in the match with her run out of defence.

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Friday, August 9 at 5pm AWST

Format: First half of two 20-minute quarters, second half of four 10-minute intervals

Final score: Fremantle 10.11 (71) def. West Coast 2.3 (15)

WEST COAST

New faces: Octavia Di Donato (injury replacement player), Roxy Roux (trade), Georgie Cleaver (draft), Ali Drennan (trade), Jess Hosking (trade), Verity Simmons (rookie)

Notable omissions: Courtney Rowley (ACL), Annabel Johnson (ACL), Kellie Gibson, Jess Rentsch, Sarah Lakay

What we learnt: It's not going to be a quick rebound up the ladder for West Coast under new coach Daisy Pearce. The Eagles definitely looked more settled across their backline, with draftee key forward Cleaver taking a number of intercept marks, but struggled to get the ball forward of centre. Drennan has slotted straight into the midfield role vacated by Aisling McCarthy, with Jess Hosking also playing around the ball. Abby Bushby – now in her third season – was also lively through the midfield.

FREMANTLE

New faces: Aisling McCarthy (trade), Ash Brazill (trade), Gabby Biedenweg-Webster (injury replacement player), Tunisha Kikoak (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Mikayla Morrison (ACL), Emma O'Driscoll, Gabby Newton, Sarah Verrier

What we learnt: The Dockers should push hard for a return to finals in 2024, despite the pre-season losses of Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett. They played with serious speed off half-back – Gabby O'Sullivan popping up behind the footy from time to time – and Aine Tighe was in excellent touch in attack. Versatile recruit Brazill played in defence, as did Kikoak and Beidenweg-Webster in a fresh backline. Young ruck Ari Hetherington looks to have come on well, while Laura Pugh spent some time in attack. Eb Antonio made a successful return after knee and heart issues, and slotted straight back into the wing. Keep your eye on Madi Scanlon, who was lively in attack.

St Kilda v North Melbourne at RSEA Park, Saturday, August 10 at 12pm AEST

Format: Four 20-minute quarters

Final score: St Kilda 3.7 (25) def by North Melbourne 10.9 (69)

ST KILDA

New faces: Charlotte Simpson (draft), Kiera Whiley (draft), Paige Trudgeon (trade), Rene Caris (trade), Emmelie Fiedler (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Beth Pinchin (knee), Rebecca Ott (achilles), Hannah Stuart (knee), Bianca Jakobsson, Steph Chiocci (knee), Nat Exon, Olivia Vesely

What we learnt: The Saints struggled with North Melbourne's pressure and struggled to score in the first half, before managing hard-fought majors through Grace Kelly, Ella Friend and Jesse Wardlaw. Friend's curling goal from the boundary was the highlight of the day for the Saints. Trudgeon proved to be a welcome addition in the Saints' backline, while draftee Simpson held her own in the midfield. Jaimee Lambert looks set for another strong season, with her clearance work crucial in setting up the Saints' ball movement in the second half.

NORTH MELBOURNE

New faces: Ella Slocombe (draft), Georgia Stubs (draft)

Notable omissions: Libby Birch (knee), Jenna Bruton (achilles), Lulu Pullar (calf), Nicole Bresnehan (hamstring), Eliza Shannon (ankle), Blaithin Bogue (still in Ireland), Vikki Wall (still in Ireland)

What we learnt: Despite having their backline decimated by injury in recent weeks, the Kangaroos stood tall against the Saints.

Jasmine Ferguson, Sarah Wright, Lucy Burke and Erika O'Shea worked well together in defence to thwart the majority of St Kilda's forward forays. Emma King was dangerous in attack, kicking three goals while Zoe Savarirayan kicked a goal in what was her first hitout since injuring her ACL last year. In a sign North is fired up to avenge last season's Grand Final loss, North’s fierce some on-ball brigade was firing on all cylinders, with Jas Garner, Mia King and Ash Riddell bringing the heat. Draftee Stubs left the field with a lower leg injury early in the game, and an update is expected from North Melbourne regarding the severity of the injury.





Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, August 10 at 1pm AEST

Format: Four 20-minute quarters

Final score: Richmond 10.5 (65) defeated Western Bulldogs 4.6 (30)

RICHMOND

New faces: Jodie Hicks (trade), Montana McKinnon (trade), Ally Dallaway, Isabel Bacon (draft), Mackenzie Ford (draft), Imogen Brown (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Laura McClelland (foot), Sarah Hosking

What we learnt: Star recruit McKinnon tore her ACL while being tackled in the second term, and has been ruled out for the year. Eilish Sheerin played midfield in the final game of last season, and looks set to play through the guts again this year. Ellie McKenzie made a successful return to football after a small ankle break ruined her 2023 season. Gab Seymour was set to play more defence this season, but that move may be on hold after the injury to McKinnon. Emelia Yassir was lively in attack.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

New faces: Cleo Buttifant (draft), Elaine Grigg (draft), Mua Laloifi (trade), Jasmyn Smith (trade), Lauren Ahrens (trade), Ellie Gavalas (trade), Jorja Borg (draft), Zimmie Farquharson (trade), Analea McKee (trade)

Notable omissions: Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Issy Grant, Naomi Ferres, Elle Bennetts

What we learnt: The Bulldogs are starting their rebuild journey from the ground floor, and the experienced Tigers had too much polish. Draftee Buttifant was given an enormous task first-up, standing Richmond spearhead Katie Brennan. Grigg showed off her speed and defensive pressure. The versatile Sarah Hartwig looks likely to remain in the forward line under new coach Tam Hyett. Mua Laloifi tore her ACL in the contest.

Hawthorn v Essendon at Caulfield Grammar, Wheelers Hill Campus, Saturday, August 10 at 1pm AEST

Format: Four 20-minute quarters

Final score: Hawthorn 9.1 (55) def. Essendon 6.4 (40)

HAWTHORN

New faces: Eliza West (trade), Hayley McLaughlin (pre-draft signing), Casey Sherriff (trade), Laura Stone (pre-draft signing), Jess Vukic (pre-draft signing), Mikayla Williamson (draft), Sophie Butterworth (draft)

Notable omissions: Mack Eardley, Kristy Stratton

What we learnt: The Hawks are likely to catch a few teams on the hop this year under new coach Dan Webster. They were noticeably deliberate in their rebound from defence, with lots of short, sharp kicks, before pressing the accelerator to get into attack. Sherriff and West started in the midfield, with Lucas-Rodd playing a full game at half-back. Jas Fleming was dangerous on the wing, with Williamson showing a few nice signs in that role in the second half. Greta Bodey is in fine touch, and slotted a stunning banana from the boundary. Sophie Locke finished the game with a lower leg injury, with the Hawks yet to confirm any further details.

ESSENDON

New faces: Emily Gough (draft), Maddi Gay (trade), Bess Keaney (trade), Chloe Adams (draft), Amy Gaylor (pre-draft signing)

Notable omissions: Brooke Brown, Sophie Van De Heuvel, Steph Cain

What we learnt: Bonnie Toogood looks to have a handy addition to the forward line, with draftee Emily Gough proving to be a strong target. Maddi Gay patrolled across half-back, with former Gold Coast vice-captain Keaney running hard on the wing. Brooke Walker and Paige Scott spent some time at centre bounces, while the class and clean skills of priority signing Amy Gaylor was evident in attack, playing in the second half. The Bombers were opened up in defence on a number of occasions, unable to stop the Hawks' quick attack, but were without stalwarts Brown and Van De Heuvel.

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park, Saturday, August 10 at 2.30pm AEST

Format: Six 15-minute periods, plus time on

Final score: Sydney 12.12 (84) def. GWS Giants 3.1 (19)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

New faces: Mikayla Pauga (trade), Kaitlyn Srhoj (draft), Eilish O'Dowd (rookie), Aliesha Newman (trade), Indigo Linde (draft), Claire Ransom (trade), Courtney Murphy (trade), Jemma Ramsdale (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Alicia Eva, Chloe Dalton, Katherine Smith

What we learnt: Defender Jasmine Grierson has made the move into attack this year, and showed some strong signs, waxing well with former Melbourne teammate Aliesha Newman inside 50. Mikayla Pauga, Claire Ransom, Indigo Linde, and Kaitlyn Srhoj all saw midfield minutes, while inactive player replacement Jemma Ramsdale slotted in beautifully off half back. Emily Pease settled in up forward, and Cambridge McCormick solidified herself in a role deep in defence.

SYDNEY

New faces: Holly Cooper (pre-draft signing), Kiara Hillier (trade), Lara Hausegger (draft), Giselle Davies (trade)

Notable omissions: Maddy Collier, Sarah Grunden, Ella Heads, Ally Morphett

What we learnt: Key forward Rebecca Privitelli dominated in her return from a foot injury, marking everything coming her way and kicking four goals, and both Holly Cooper and Montana Beruldsen offered speed on the deck in attack. Brenna Tarrant was a rock in defence with her intercept marking, supported by recruits Kiara Hillier and Lara Hausegger. Giselle Davies rotated between ruck and forward in the absence of Ally Morphett, and Hayley Bullas made her return from an ACL injury.

Geelong v Collingwood at the AIA Centre, Saturday, August 10 at 2.30pm AEST

Format: Three 20-minute quarters, with the fourth based around game scenarios

Final score: Geelong 4.5 (29) def. Collingwood 3.6 (24)

GEELONG

New faces: Bryde O'Rourke (draft), Bella Smith (trade), Kate Kenny (rookie), Chantal Mason (draft), Lilly Pearce (injury replacement player), Caitlin Thorne (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Georgie Prespakis, Chloe Scheer, Shelley Scott, Darcy Moloney

What we learnt: Irishwoman Rachel Kearns read the ball beautifully across half back, neatly intercepting the ball, while her fellow countrywomen Aishling Moloney and Kate Kenny were the main targets in attack. Kenny took some time to warm into the game, competing with Stacey Livingstone, but build in confidence as time wore on. Caitlin Thorne's tackle pressure was evident, and Mikayla Bowen spent the duration playing as a small forward, hitting the scoreboard and taking some strong marks. Abbey McDonald brought some composure in the back half, as did Bryde O'Rourke in defence and on the wing. Chantal Mason was also another sound pair of hands up forward.

COLLINGWOOD

New faces: Annie Lee (trade), Georgia Clark (draft), Amber Schutte (draft), Muireann Atkinson (rookie)

Notable omissions: Brianna Davey, Tarni White, Kalinda Howarth, Lucy Cronin

What we learnt: Imogen Barnett is poised to have her best season yet, moving across all three lines as a tall utility. She worked well to support Sabrina Frederick in the ruck, while also taking marks inside 50, and helping in defence. Replacement signings Carly Remmos and Imogen Evans brought pressure around the ball, allowing Mikala Cann and Brit Bonnici some space. Eliza James spent some time running the opposing wing to Sarah Rowe. Irish recruit Muireann Atkinson held her space well in defence going up against Aishling Moloney, before leaving the field late with a lower leg injury.

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Central Oval, Port Augusta, Sunday, August 11 at 1pm ACST

Format: Four quarters

Final score: Adelaide 8.10 (58) def Port Adelaide 5.4 (34)

ADELAIDE

New faces: Brooke Boileau (draft), Lily Tarlinton (draft), Tamara Henry (draft), Amy Boyle-Carr (Irish rookie)

Notable omissions: TBC

What we learnt: The Crows showed signs they might just return to their best in 2024, with all their major ball-winners performing well against the Power. Powerful midfielder Anne Hatchard spent some time forward, kicking two goals. Draftee Brooke Boileau showed some strong signs, kicking a tough goal from the boundary. Just three weeks after landing in the country, Irish recruit Amy Boyle-Carr caught the eye with her athleticism off half-back. Lily Tarlinton played ruck for most of the day before moving to the backline in the final term, while Zoe Prowse and Chelsea Liddell were rock solid in defence.

PORT ADELAIDE

New faces: Shineah Goody (pre-draft signing), Molly Brooksby (pre-draft signing), Piper Window (draft), Alissa Brook (draft), Kirsty Lamb (trade), Teagan Germech (injury replacement player), Caitlin Wendland (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Cuthbertson (finger), Foley (finger), Tahau (knee), Jaques (knee), Young (knee), Dowrick (finger), Teakle (knee), Ewings (personal)

What we learnt: Port's quartet of new players shone, with Goody, Brooksby, Window and Brook impressing in their first hitout in teal. Goody in particular put on a show, kicking a goal and tackling strongly. Ash Saint and Matilda Scholz only played the first half, while Jas Stewart only played in the second. With such a young list, the Power’s plan for the hitout was to ignore the scoreboard and implement its pre-season focuses, chiefly improved contest work, with the coaching staff happy with how the Power attacked the contest. Port is hopeful it will regain the injured Teakle and Dowrick for Port's upcoming practice match.