Emma Moore is keen to build on her understanding of the landscape of the AFLW as she looks as ways to grow the game

Isabel Dawes in action during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST thing on the list of new AFL general manager of women's football Emma Moore is to simply soak up as much of the NAB AFLW competition as possible.

With the season less than three weeks away, Moore is keen to build on her understanding of the landscape of the AFLW – now in its ninth season, with the last round of expansion clubs entering their third – and the broader world of women's football.

"Learning about what's actually happening in the season. Also listening, I think that's super important. I'm new to this job. I need to make sure I listen to the clubs and listen to the players, that that's an ongoing loop in what we need to do," Moore said.

"That I'm learning from experts, that I'm working with broadcast and media to understand the stories you are doing as well, which is absolutely vital to the game. And the other part of it, which is probably the more business part of it, is actually looking at what are the insights we want to drive towards.

"We'll be looking at all different competitions, we'll be looking internationally at all different experiences and knowledge that's there, and we'll be looking at what's happening this season, and bringing that all together into a broad, long-term strategy."

Women's sport is undergoing a worldwide transformation, with growing levels of investment and fan support across a variety of sports and countries.

"Some of the basketball and soccer movements in the United States is really interesting, in terms of the valuation of it and the game itself. I think the other part of it is there is a star component in that, and how we find people that help other people connect to the game and provide inspiration and ways to connect," Moore said.

"And excellence – what actually drives competitive balance to make competitions incredibly compelling for new audiences to attach themselves to? I think another part of it is thinking about how we structure the games themselves, what are products within products, what is the season length, fixturing, those types of things. What impact do they have for the players and style of play they play, and what is the motivation that sits around that in terms of partnerships?

"I think there's huge amounts to be learned. What I am really clear about is Australian women and sport are in an excellent position, we are absolutely at the top of the game in terms of elite performance, and what we want to do is make sure we leverage that in every way possible for the growth of W."

Emily Bates (left) and Jas Fleming celebrate during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After a number of rule changes last year (including lengthening quarters), the 2024 season is shaping up to be one of maintenance, with the natural progression of talent already on show in match simulations last weekend.

Moore said she will be working closely with the AFL football operations department to track a number of metrics around game development within the AFLW.

"The timing of the quarters, I think that's really important in terms of the style of play," she said.

"In terms of what's coming up this season, I've been working with the footy department in terms of the stats we want to follow, and then obviously share broadly with the community and new fans – I think that's really important for new fans and new audiences to help understand the game through the eyes of the play.

"So that'll be a focus as well – what's the play we want to focus on, and use it as both an amazing credit to the style of play that's evolving with the girls and women who are playing, but also in the storytelling piece, to get people really engaged and loving it."

Moore was speaking at the announcement of a three-year partnership with Medibank, signing on as the official health partner of the AFLW.