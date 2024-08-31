Last year's season decider is sure to carry some weight into what will be a classic between Brisbane and North Melbourne

Players on the final siren the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A GRAND Final rematch in round one? It doesn't get much better than that.

Brisbane and North Melbourne are set to lock horns once more as last year’s grand finalists begin their 2024 campaigns on Sunday.

The Lions are looking to secure back-to-back premierships after a thrilling 17-point victory over the Kangaroos in the 2023 Grand Final at Ikon Park that continued their dominance as one of the greatest AFLW side's we've seen.

Last year, Brisbane spearhead Dakota Davidson was the hero, shrugging off a knee concern during the week to power her side over the line with two goals in the final term of the Grand Final.

The Lions were fierce that day and didn't give the Kangaroos an inch of space, recording 110 tackles, an AFLW competition record.

Captain Breanna Koenen was unanimously voted best on ground, doing damage both in defence and through the midfield.

Koenen spent the first half ruling the airways in defence amassing nine intercepts, but moved onto North Melbourne prime mover Jasmine Garner in the second half and quelled the star Roo's influence.

Brisbane, a foundation side, has featured in five grand finals in the competition's history and added another premiership cup last year to go along with its 2021 triumph.

No side has ever secured back-to-back premierships in the AFLW competition, but Lions head coach Craig Starcevich is a history-maker and has never been one to shirk a challenge.

Craig Starcevich after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at IKON Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, North Melbourne is hoping to go one better and secure that elusive premiership that has evaded Darren Crocker's side so far.

Plenty was made about Brisbane's player exodus prior to the 2023 season where they lost several star players including Emily Bates and Greta Bodey (both Hawthorn), and Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) to rival clubs.

Externally, there were concerns as to whether they could cover the loss of such super talent, but the Lions silenced the doubters to taste sweet success on the biggest stage of all.

Brisbane winger Sophie Conway said her side's 2023 success was all the more satisfying given the critics and noise coming from outside the four walls.

Cathy Svarc, Sophie Conway and Ruby Svarc after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have people come and go consistently and look at what we continue to achieve," she told AFL.com.au.

"I'm not going to lie, everyone wrote us off, no one jumped on our bandwagon, apart from ourselves," she said.

Well, you'd be brave to go against the Lions in 2024 after what they showed last year.

Brisbane will be without just two of its 2023 flag-winning side, with the versatile Phoebe Monahan retiring and youngster Mikayla Pauga being traded to Greater Western Sydney as she seeks added inside midfield opportunities. Several other fringe players were either traded or delisted and have been replaced by a raft of Academy talent, including Evie Long and Sophie Peters.

Evie Long and Sophie Conway during the AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 18. Picture: AFL Photos

They've added former West Coast duo Shanae Davison and Eleanor Hartill to their books as well. Davison could slot straight into their forward line, while Hartill will add some depth to their tall stocks.

Ally Anderson is one of the premier midfielders in the competition and has shown no signs of slowing down, Belle Dawes is set to take her game to another level and Dakota Davidson is a star forward.

Then you've got Sophie Conway and Orla O'Dwyer as key contributors, captain Bre Koenen leads from the front and sets the tone and Courtney Hodder is a highlights machine.

Starcevich believes there is still "huge scope for improvement" for his side, sending an ominous warning to the rest of the competition this season.

It's fair to say the Lions are as well placed as any side in the history of AFLW to secure back-to-back premierships.

As for the Roos, their run in 2023 was incredible and coach Darren Crocker has this team primed for another premiership tilt.

North Melbourne acquired former Melbourne veteran Libby Birch in the trade period to bolster its defence, but a pre-season MCL injury means her preparation was interrupted.

Libby Birch during North Melbourne’s AFLW 2024 Team Photo Day at Arden Street, August 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

She's set to provide ample experience this season, having won flags at both Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs during her illustrious AFLW career.

Irishwoman Vikki Wall is also set to play a key role in 2024, after missing last campaign as she pursued an Olympics rugby 7s position with Ireland. Wall's pace and attacking mindset will be a vital asset for Crocker’s side.

Ellie Gavalas made the move to Whitten Oval and Ailish Considine retired, but Zoe Savarirayan is active once more after overcoming an ACL injury.

However, the Roos will have to do it this season without gun midfielder Jenna Bruton, who went down with an Achilles injury in the first term of the Grand Final.

Jenna Bruton during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Bruton is an integral cog in a star-studded midfield consisting of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Mia King, but Crocker will need to rely on other names to support that trio in 2024. Could the likes of Amy Smith or Ruby Tripodi be tasked with some added responsibility?

Emma Kearney will captain the side once more and any team that possesses so much star power forward of centre – think Tahlia Randall, Kate Shierlaw and Emma King – is bound to go deep into September.

The Roos surprised some experts last season, but they're well and truly set to be a serious contender once more this year.

Can the Roos go one better in 2024 and secure that elusive AFLW flag?

A Grand Final rematch between two competition powerhouses in round one is just what the doctor ordered. Bring it on.