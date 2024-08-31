Tayla Harris leaves the field with a trainer during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris will require scans on her troublesome shoulder after two "moments of instability" in the Dees' two-point win over Geelong.

Harris – who has a history of shoulder issues – had injured the joint at pre-season camp, but said she had fully rehabbed it before her surprise trip to the Paris Olympics.

CATS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

She first hurt the shoulder in the opening term against Geelong, jostling for position while running alongside Meg McDonald, and again in the third when she was tackled to the ground by Rachel Kearns.

The landing was awkward, her elbow hitting the deck and forcing her shoulder into an uncomfortable angle. She was in considerable pain before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

00:56

Huge Demons blow as Harris hurts shoulder

Melbourne suffers a big injury concern in the third term as star forward Tayla Harris appears to hurt her shoulder after being dragged down in a tackle

The Cats defender has her own injury concerns, being ruled out for the match with a chest/rib issue.

"Just got an update before I came in. There were two moments of instability throughout the game, I think one early, and then one in that third quarter," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said.

MATCH REPORT
New-look Dees fight off late Cats challenge to snatch victory

"That was enough to rule her out for the rest of the game. We'll look to get some scans tomorrow or Monday and see where that's at.

"She was okay after the game. But there was that shoulder injury that occurred a few months ago in our pre-season camp, in a training session, it was another flare-up of that unfortunately."

05:30

AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Harris missed the practice match against Port Adelaide with a quad concern, and the match simulation the week prior due to her return from Paris, but Stinear backed the decision to select the forward.

"I didn't see any risk playing her, once we got the all-clear from the quad. She has done a lot of training in the pre-season and having that surgery back in December, a solid few months of rehab and a lot of skills and fundamentals," Stinear said.

"I feel like she was ready to play tonight, it was probably just an unfortunate moment that she had a bit of a flare up, but we'll review and find out. But very comfortable with her taking the field tonight."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 06:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 11:38

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW last two mins: Dees hold on to deny fast-finishing Cats

    The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Melbourne in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Huge Demons blow as Harris hurts shoulder

    Melbourne suffers a big injury concern in the third term as star forward Tayla Harris appears to hurt her shoulder after being dragged down in a tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Kenny kickstarts debut with first goal

    Geelong debutant Kate Kenny scores a major in her first game of AFLW following some quick thinking in the goalsquare

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Hore roars after sweet double treat

    Kate Hore showcases her brilliant skill around the goals with a pair of beauties in quick time

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Nifty Nina springs Cats to life early

    Nina Morrison nabs the first goal of the game after a neat snap

    AFLW