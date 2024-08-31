ADELAIDE superstar Ebony Marinoff was at her brilliant best as the Crows held off a strong challenge from Port Adelaide in their season-opener.
In front of a sell-out crowd at Alberton Oval, Marinoff dominated with 29 disposals and nine tackles to lead the Crows to a 14-point win, 7.7 (49) to 5.5 (35).
POWER v CROWS Full match coverage and stats
She also had five clearances and 647 metres gained to take home the Showdown Medal for being the best player on the field.
Her midfield partner-in-crime Anne Hatchard was equally effective, racking up 22 disposals and kicking a goal, while ruck Jessica Allan also impressed with two goals and 30 hitouts.
Brooke Tonon opened proceedings for the Crows before Eloise Jones was the beneficiary of a perfect tap-on from Danielle Ponter as the visitors got off to a flyer.
Wearing the iconic prison bars guernsey for the first time in an AFLW Showdown, the Power got their first goal through Julia Teakle when she converted a set shot.
Adelaide replied almost immediately through Jones, before Gemma Houghton got on the board after a free kick right in front of goals.
After losing the first two Showdowns by 60 and 30 points respectively, this was a much-improved Port Adelaide that pushed the three-time champions all the way.
Ashleigh Saint, in her 50th AFLW game, closed the margin with a goal early in the final quarter, before Jones snuffed out any chance of a comeback.
First match for new captains
This was the first match with former Docker Janelle Cuthbertson at the helm as Port Adelaide's skipper after Erin Phillips' retirement at the end of last season. Phillips captained the Power in the final two seasons of her career. The Crows are also ushering in a new era with freshly appointed co-captains Ebony Marinoff and Sarah Allan following seven years under Chelsea Randall, who initially shared the captaincy with Phillips.
Triple bragging rights for Crows
Saturday night's win gave the Crows ultimate bragging rights in AFLW Showdowns. In the inaugural clash in 2022, former Crows captain Chelsea Randall booted three goals from 27 disposals in an inspiring performance that saw her side secure a 60-point win. Last year, in the first round of the NAB AFLW season, the Crows took the win by 30. This was a much tighter affair and showed Port Adelaide has a bright future ahead.
Up next
Port Adelaide travels to the MCG on Friday to take on the Western Bulldogs as part of a double-header with the AFL elimination final, with both teams looking to notch their first win of the season. Adelaide is also on the road to Perth to face Fremantle.
PORT ADELAIDE 1.1 3.2 4.3 5.5 (35)
ADELAIDE 3.1 4.4 5.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Teakle, Saint, Houghton, Goody, Dowrick
Adelaide: Jones 2, J.Allan 2, Tonon, Hatchard, Biddell
BEST
Port Adelaide: Goody, Saint, Dowrick, Syme
Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Jones, J.Allan, Biddell, Randall
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Adelaide: Nil
Crowd: 5194 at Alberton Oval