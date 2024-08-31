Adelaide notched a 14-point win over Port Adelaide in the closest AFLW Showdown ever

Adelaide players celebrates after the round one AFLW match against Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE superstar Ebony Marinoff was at her brilliant best as the Crows held off a strong challenge from Port Adelaide in their season-opener.

In front of a sell-out crowd at Alberton Oval, Marinoff dominated with 29 disposals and nine tackles to lead the Crows to a 14-point win, 7.7 (49) to 5.5 (35).

POWER v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

She also had five clearances and 647 metres gained to take home the Showdown Medal for being the best player on the field.

Her midfield partner-in-crime Anne Hatchard was equally effective, racking up 22 disposals and kicking a goal, while ruck Jessica Allan also impressed with two goals and 30 hitouts.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:32 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:30 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

02:20 Marinoff off to a flyer in 2024 with Showdown medal Ebony Marinoff is awarded the Showdown medal after a typically polished performance in the engine room

05:18 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

05:20 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide The Power and Crows clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:37 Jones turns the Power off in Alberton Eloise Jones puts the final nail in the Crows coffin by converting her set shot following a lunging tackling effort

00:38 Dowrick pegs one back against the flow Abbey Dowrick slams home a timely major with Port Adelaide's first entry inside 50 for the third term

00:42 Goody goal shows glimpse into the future Shineah Goody makes no mistake on the run after showing composure to straighten up from the slight angle

00:42 Jones off to the races in Showdown sprint Eloise Jones remains the beneficiary of a bright piece of work by Danielle Ponter tapping it to her advantage

Brooke Tonon opened proceedings for the Crows before Eloise Jones was the beneficiary of a perfect tap-on from Danielle Ponter as the visitors got off to a flyer.

Wearing the iconic prison bars guernsey for the first time in an AFLW Showdown, the Power got their first goal through Julia Teakle when she converted a set shot.

Learn More 02:20

Adelaide replied almost immediately through Jones, before Gemma Houghton got on the board after a free kick right in front of goals.

After losing the first two Showdowns by 60 and 30 points respectively, this was a much-improved Port Adelaide that pushed the three-time champions all the way.

Ashleigh Saint, in her 50th AFLW game, closed the margin with a goal early in the final quarter, before Jones snuffed out any chance of a comeback.

Learn More 05:20

First match for new captains

This was the first match with former Docker Janelle Cuthbertson at the helm as Port Adelaide's skipper after Erin Phillips' retirement at the end of last season. Phillips captained the Power in the final two seasons of her career. The Crows are also ushering in a new era with freshly appointed co-captains Ebony Marinoff and Sarah Allan following seven years under Chelsea Randall, who initially shared the captaincy with Phillips.

Triple bragging rights for Crows

Saturday night's win gave the Crows ultimate bragging rights in AFLW Showdowns. In the inaugural clash in 2022, former Crows captain Chelsea Randall booted three goals from 27 disposals in an inspiring performance that saw her side secure a 60-point win. Last year, in the first round of the NAB AFLW season, the Crows took the win by 30. This was a much tighter affair and showed Port Adelaide has a bright future ahead.

Up next

Port Adelaide travels to the MCG on Friday to take on the Western Bulldogs as part of a double-header with the AFL elimination final, with both teams looking to notch their first win of the season. Adelaide is also on the road to Perth to face Fremantle.

PORT ADELAIDE 1.1 3.2 4.3 5.5 (35)

ADELAIDE 3.1 4.4 5.7 7.7 (49)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Teakle, Saint, Houghton, Goody, Dowrick

Adelaide: Jones 2, J.Allan 2, Tonon, Hatchard, Biddell

BEST

Port Adelaide: Goody, Saint, Dowrick, Syme

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Jones, J.Allan, Biddell, Randall

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 5194 at Alberton Oval