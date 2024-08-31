An injury to star forward Tayla Harris has soured a thrilling two-point win for Melbourne over Geelong

Kate Hore celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has overrun Geelong and then hung on by two points in a wet and wild game at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cats had sent the Dees packing in straight sets in last year's finals series, and it took the visitors a half to find their groove, but they settled to score a gritty 6.6 (42) to 6.4 (40) win.

CATS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

With 43 seconds remaining, Jackie Parry earned a free kick when Paxy Paxman gave the ball to her teammate Lauren Pearce instead of the umpire at a stoppage, the Cats forward kicking truly to cut the margin to two points.

But with Pearce winning the subsequent centre bounce and hoofing the ball 50m Melbourne's way, she put paid to any ideas of a late comeback.

Learn More 03:56

The Cats had burst out of the blocks, running well on the overlap and crucially, getting the ball inside 30m to put the Melbourne defenders under pressure.

Melbourne skipper Kate Hore showed her class with a quick pair of goals, the second of which saw her dodge round Georgie Rankin with ease, to haul the Demons back into the contest.

Hore was so dominant she led the field with 14 disposals at half-time, despite spending most of her time in attack.

Learn More 00:51

The spring wind and rain hit with a vengeance in the second term, the rain somehow managing to blow towards the centre of the ground from both ends of the field while the stadium lights briefly flickered.

Learn More 05:30

With Geelong constantly searching for the one handball to get them out into space, Melbourne's tackle pressure was vital, and the Dees cut the Cats off time and time again.

The Cats had more paths to goal, and were particularly deadly when the ball was on the deck inside 50, getting out to a two-goal lead as conditions settled at the start of the third.

Learn More 00:33

It may be a fresh Melbourne outfit, but the Dees proved they can still score just as quickly as the old version, Sinead Goldrick saluting with her first after 44 games, quickly followed by countrywoman Blaithin Mackin to give their side the lead for the first time all match.

While the Cats clawed level, the previously quiet Eden Zanker slammed a goal home from point-blank range to seal the win.

Learn More 00:41

Kate Darby – normally deployed as a relief ruck – took the stoppage reins for the Cats after the departures of Erin Hoare and Liv Fuller, with support from the previously under-utilised Gab Featherstone, but Melbourne's Lauren Pearce was the dominant tall on the night.

Harris' dirty night

After coming into the game under an injury cloud with a quad concern, Melbourne opted to play Tayla Harris in attack. But it was her heavily strapped shoulder that caused the spearhead the most grief, appearing to tweak it in the first quarter as she jostled for position, and then a near-dislocation when tackled in the third term. It ended the spearhead's night, with Cats defender Rachel Kearns also ruled out in the same incident due to a chest/rib injury.

Learn More 00:56

New-look Dees

After an off-season of turnover, Melbourne welcomed new three players into its team to play the Cats – key back Grace Hill, midfielder Grace Beasley and forward Ryleigh Wotherspoon, while Gab Colvin returned to the backline after missing much of last year with an Achilles issue. Sinead Goldrick pushed into the midfield, while Paxy Paxman provided plenty of drive off half-back.

Up next

It doesn't get easier for either side in week two. Melbourne host reigning premier Brisbane at Casey Fields on Saturday afternoon, while Geelong travel up the highway to take on last year's Grand Finalist, North Melbourne.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:57 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Geelong

06:38 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week one’s match against Melbourne

11:38 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:30 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne The Cats and Demons clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:56 AFLW last two mins: Dees hold on to deny fast-finishing Cats The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Melbourne in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:56 Huge Demons blow as Harris hurts shoulder Melbourne suffers a big injury concern in the third term as star forward Tayla Harris appears to hurt her shoulder after being dragged down in a tackle

00:41 Kenny kickstarts debut with first goal Geelong debutant Kate Kenny scores a major in her first game of AFLW following some quick thinking in the goalsquare

00:51 Hore roars after sweet double treat Kate Hore showcases her brilliant skill around the goals with a pair of beauties in quick time

00:37 Nifty Nina springs Cats to life early Nina Morrison nabs the first goal of the game after a neat snap

GEELONG 2.2 3.2 5.2 6.4 (40)

MELBOURNE 2.0 2.2 5.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Geelong: Parry 2, Morrison, Bowen, Kearns, Kenny

Melbourne: Hore 3, Goldrick, B. Mackin, Zanker

BEST

Geelong: Prespakis, Am. McDonald, Morrison, Bowen, Webster, Parry

Melbourne: Hore, B. Mackin, Pearce, Mithen, McNamara, Goldrick

INJURIES

Geelong: Kearns (chest/rib)

Melbourne: Harris (shoulder)

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium