Abbey McDonald, Tarni Evans and Ruby Schleicher. Pictures: AFL Photos

DEFENDERS are the backbone of all good Fantasy teams – if you start with the right players, you might not have to spend many of your limited trades here throughout the season as they contribute solid scores week after week.

Building that core line well can set you up for a massive season, and that's why we are starting our position analysis here.

This year, Fantasy coaches have been blessed with a myriad of value defensive options.

There are plenty of quality defenders returning from long absences (priced at a discount), as well as breakout stars from 2023 looking likely to jump into the top echelon.

Projected top five

On the defenders episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Jono named up who he thinks will be the top five Fantasy defenders for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season eight average.

Ruby Schleicher (DEF, $793,000) – 47.5 average Charlotte Thomas (DEF, $941,000) – 72.7 average Eilish Sheerin (DEF, $925,000) – 71.4 average Elisabeth Georgostathis (DEF, $886,000) – 68.4 average Emma Kearney (DEF, $929,000) – 71.7 average

Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood, $793,000)

Don't let last season's average worry you, Schleicher is arguably the most 'value' player in AFLW Fantasy this season. Injuries restricted her last season, but Schleicher looks to be back to her intercept marking best this pre-season. She has averaged 66.5, 70.3 and 65.5 in her previous three seasons but importantly, all of those were before the AFLW game length was increased for season eight. She is the easiest pick you'll ever make!

Eilish Sheerin (Richmond, $925,000)

One of our Fantasy favourites is Sheerin, who backed up her breakout season seven with a 10-point increase in her average. With incredible run and dash, the Tigers have hinted a move to pinch hit in the midfield in 2024 that could see Sheerin not only be a top five defender but take the top spot herself. Whether or not we see the role though, Sheerin is an extremely capable player you won't regret picking.

Elisabeth Georgostathis (Western Bulldogs, $886,000)

A shift into defence in 2023 proved gold for Georgostathis, averaging 79.6 in the back half of the season. No team has seen more change in their back half than the Bulldogs this pre-season, but Georgostathis' role was clearly valued – finishing second in the Bulldogs' B&F. With another pre-season under the young Dog's belt, there is enough evidence for improvement on her price to strongly consider starting her.

Under-priced premiums

Rebecca Webster (Geelong, $859,000)

After being pushed out of the Geelong midfield, Webster formed an impressive partnership with Chantel Emonson (Geelong, $865,000, 66.8 avg) across half-back. A classy user with the chance to pinch hit in the middle, Webster's consistency has her as one of the safest 'set and forget' options available. And it only ever takes one injury to bring her back into CBAs for the Cats…

Kerryn Peterson (Carlton, $755,000)

Injury ruined Peterson's 2023 season, with a knee injury delaying her start to the season and clearly affecting her throughout (causing her to miss rounds six, nine and 10). With a long off-season to bring it under control, the Blues will be keen to have their captain back at full strength and impacting the footy. Peterson is a bargain price, with Fantasy coaches hoping she could reach the heights of her back half to season seven, when she averaged 75.8.

Kerryn Peterson in action during Carlton's clash against the Southern Saints in round 13 of the VFLW season on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarni Evans (Greater Western Sydney, $850,000)

The departure of Jodie Hicks ($715,000, 55.2 avg) to Richmond from the Giants is the hope for unlocking the potential of Evans. Evans is an elite runner and distributor and showcased her Fantasy credentials with an average of 72 in the first half of last season. Unfortunately, this tailed off in the second half of the season as Hicks began to take a good chunk of her kick-ins, limiting her scoring. With the Giants rebuilding, we're expecting Evans to be involved in a lot of defensive 50 rebounding this season.

Others to consider: Ella Heads (Sydney, $838,000), Nicole Bresnehan (North Melbourne, $712,000), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle, $852,000)

Mid-priced madness

Sarah Verrier (Fremantle, $549,000)

Long-time AFLW Fantasy coaches have tracked Verrier as she continues to threaten a breakout season. Is this finally the season we see it? As injuries rained down on the Dockers in season eight, Verrier stepped into the midfield against North Melbourne and Geelong to score a 74 and 61 respectively (before falling to her own injuries). With Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett missing in 2024, all the pieces look to be in place for Verrier to stand up.

Jess Hosking (West Coast, $544,000)

Monitor the role. After a surprise delisting from the Tigers, Jess Hosking has made a big impression at the Eagles this pre-season. Her range as a player will have Fantasy coaches nervous, with her latest performances at the Tigers as a lockdown defender. But Hosking has often been training as an inside midfielder to start this pre-season, and if the role carries into the regular season, she could jump quickly into premium defender territory.

Others to consider: Lauren Ahrens (Western Bulldogs, $508,000), Bianca Jakobsson (St Kilda, $483,000), Eleanor Brown (Western Bulldogs, $454,000)

Jess Hosking celebrates a goal during an AFLW practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but there are a few great options you may want to consider fielding in your last defender spot this season.

Lauren Butler (Collingwood, $360,000)

Oh, how the Pies are delivering for us! Butler is wildly underpriced, as multiple injuries impacted her 2023 season but gave her enough time on the park to be priced at a mere 27.8 average. Just one season prior, Butler's strong contested work delivered an average of 58 for Fantasy coaches. A leader at Collingwood, expect Butler to serve up great scores early as she highlights why the Pies have missed her and Schleicher so dearly.

Abbey McDonald (Geelong, $334,000)

The spiritual successor of Laura Gardiner, this young gun has been tearing it up in the Geelong VFLW team this year across the midfield/backline, averaging 95.7 across seven games. It's a tough team to break into, but word is that McDonald has been training well this pre-season and will hopefully lock down a best 21 spot. A potentially high scoring rookie if she lines up for round one.

Abbey McDonald in action during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round two of the 2023 AFLW season. Picture: Getty Images

Lulu Beatty (Carlton, $300,000)

With several defenders departing Carlton in the off-season, a spot in the best 21 is now Beatty's for the taking. With her 2023 season marred by a foot injury, Beatty is likely to debut early for the Blues. A strong mark with high football IQ, Beatty was a solid scorer at VFLW with an average of 61.7 across her three games in 2024. With Mimi Hill's tick of approval, Beatty is one to watch out for on the teamsheets.

Others to consider: Maddy Collier (Sydney, $300,000), Roxanne Roux (West Coast, $300,000), Gab Colvin (Melbourne, $300,000).

Jono's defenders

Scores from the top end players have been increasing as the AFLW games get longer, but this could be the season we might see a defender average over 80! Watching for role changes over the practice matches will be important, but until I see the new roles I'm backing these players to get the job done for me.

Schleicher is too much value to pass up, while Sheerin and Peterson both have the high scoring potential I am looking for. I also love the three rookie-priced options of Butler, McDonald and Beatty and am happy to roll with them until I see the roles of a few mid-priced players I have my eye on.