Sarah Hosking and new co-host Sarah Rowe serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Join Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe for Tagged. Picture: AFL Media

TAGGED is back for 2024!

Richmond star Sarah Hosking is joined by new co-host Sarah Rowe for the season ahead, which is set to be jam-packed full of fun and laughter.

Rowe is a gun for Collingwood’s NAB AFL Women's side and has become an integral part of the Magpies' setup since making the cross-code switch from Gaelic football in Ireland to Australian football seven years ago.

>> WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF TAGGED BELOW

On the first Tagged episode of 2024, the dynamic duo discuss everything from the biggest talking points in footy to Rowe’s “biggest regret” of her life so far.

The footy world was shocked on Tuesday morning when both Richmond legend Dustin Martin and Geelong superstar Tom Hawkins announced their retirements within hours of each other.

Hosking, who has seen the impact of Martin first-hand during her time at the Tigers, was full of praise for the humble champion.

Learn More 28:05

“He’s arguably the best player in the competition that has ever played,” she said.

“Especially in this modern age, he is the all-time greatest player.”

Rowe said it was a sad day for footy fans across the country.

“It’s a really sad day for footy fans, seeing someone so great retire. It feels like a lot,” she replied.

Hosking wouldn’t rule out Martin reuniting with former coach Damien Hardwick up on the Gold Coast either. Is it a case of watch this space?

CELEBRATING A LEGEND Relive Dustin Martin's extraordinary career through our highlights, words and pictures READ NOW

They also discuss Rowe’s experience on a dating show three years ago, something she tried to keep under the radar and claims as the"biggest regret" of her life so far.

“It’s one of those things that I’d love to forget!” she said.

The girls also find out about Hosko’s secret talent that took her all the way to Queensland on a theme park adventure with sister Jess during their schooling.

“I’m never going to live that down!” she said.

“Muscle memory, it just came back.”

In fresh episodes of Tagged every Tuesday, Hosking and Rowe will tackle everything from pop culture to the latest footy news.

This week’s episode also includes:

Former co-host Ruby Schleicher returns with an update on her injury

Ruby dishes the dirt on Rowey from inside the Pies

Hosko opens up on sister Jess moving to West Coast

The Tagged list for the weekend, thanks to Visit Victoria

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on womens.afl and the AFLW and AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.