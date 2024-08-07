Georgie Prespakis celebrates kicking a goal during the elimination final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadiumon November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

Geelong and Greater Western Sydney are next up, and be sure to check back on Monday for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Brisbane and Hawthorn.

GEELONG

GEELONG

The big question mark

Can the Cats get off to a strong start? Lucy Watkin noted that Geelong came home strong last year, but got off to a slow start, both in the season and individual games. "They flicked the switch last year where they became this really big scoring side in the back half of the season, so I really want to see that continue," Watkin said.

Pass mark

Continuing their scoring ways. After improvement in front of goal last year, Watkin is keen to see that attacking game style once again in 2024.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Bella Smith (Brisbane), Kate Kenny (rookie), Chantal Mason, Bryde O'Rourke (draft), Lilly Pearce, Caitlin Thorne (replacement signings)

Outs: Renee Garing, Erin Hoare (retired), Annabel Johnson (West Coast), Samantha Gooden, Ingrid Houtsma, Mia Skinner (delisted)

Inactive: Olivia Fuller (work commitments)

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, as well as who the Cats' barometer is, what clicked for the side last year, and more.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

The big question mark

Where is GWS at, really? It is a club that has always been full of potential, Gemma Bastiani recognised, but has never quite lived up to that expectation. "They've never won more than four games in a season, they only won the two last year … they need to find the balance. I wonder if their recruits can help them out?" Bastiani said.

Pass mark

Win back-to-back games. The Giants have not won consecutive games since 2021, so finding enough consistency to jag back-to-back wins will be a huge step forward.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Courtney Murphy, Mikayla Pauga (Brisbane), Aliesha Newman (Sydney), Daisy Walker (Carlton), Claire Ransom (Gold Coast), Eilish O'Dowd (rookie), Kaitlyn Srhoj, Indigo Linde (draft)

Outs: Rene Caris (St Kilda), Ally Dallaway, Jodie Hicks (Richmond), Grace Hill (delisted, then Melbourne), Teagan Germech (delisted, then Port Adelaide), Annalyse Lister (retired), Tess Cattle, Zara Hamilton, Tait Mackrill, Isadora McLeay (delisted)

Inactive: Claire Ransom (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below for all of this, as well as an in-depth chat about the Giants' potential, the state of the game in NSW, and which recruit everyone should be watching out for.