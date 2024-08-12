Brisbane celebrates its win over North Melbourne in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

It's time for reigning premier Brisbane and Hawthorn, and be sure to check back later in the week for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Adelaide and St Kilda.

BRISBANE

The big question mark

Will the Lions lean into the flexibility that won them a flag last year? Last year, the side's willingness to move the magnets around last year gave them a new dimension, and Gemma hopes that trend continues in 2024. "The whole storyline last year was Brisbane finally had to be adaptable to whatever situation came at them," she says. "Last year, they had to do it. They were forced to do it. They won the flag."

Pass mark

Finishing in the top two. Fresh off winning the flag, the sky's the limit for the Lions but they should be aiming for a top-two finish, with eyes on a sixth Grand Final appearance.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (West Coast), Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams, Rania Crozier, Jacinta Baldwick (draft)

Outs: Zimmorlei Farquharson, Analea McKee (Western Bulldogs), Mikayla Pauga, Courtney Murphy (GWS), Bella Smith (Geelong), Ella Smith (Gold Coast), Kiara Hillier (Sydney), Phoebe Monahan (retired), Brooke Sheridan (delisted, then Essendon), Caitlin Wendland (delisted, then Port Adelaide)

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, along with discussion around what the Lions' new players have to offer and already champion side, and why they are well placed to go back-to-back.