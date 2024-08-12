Vic Country was too strong for Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships

Vic Country celebrates a win over Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships on August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC COUNTRY star midfielder Sara Howley has rounded out her Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships with another outstanding performance, leading her side to a comfortable 33-point win over Western Australia.

A noted ball-winner, the top-ager collected another 31 disposals to go with eight inside 50s and five clearances, as Country held Western Australia scoreless in the first half.

She was ably supported by fellow star Lucia Painter, who had a well-rounded game with 22 disposals, seven tackles and four inside 50s.

The third of the Country trio, Ash Centra, was closely shadowed by Sabella Banks, who was named her side's best after her defensive efforts.

Centra kicked two goals but was held to 14 disposals and two clearances, with Banks picking up nine touches and three rebound 50s.

Alexis Gregor was simply outstanding in defence for Vic Country, finishing with 18 disposals and 14 intercepts.

Marsh AFLW Academy member and tall Elli Symonds (19 touches, four marks, four clearances) made a successful return to top-flight footy after sitting out most of this year with a serious ankle injury.

West Australian key forwards Alicia Blizard (three goals) and Olivia Wolmarans (two) proved to be a handful in the second half when their team started to win more of the footy and send it into attack.

Ruck Kate Newson (33 hitouts, 12 disposals) dominated the ruck duel, while Zippy Fish (21 disposals, three clearances) was a little down on her usual lofty output, with Noa McNaughton (20, five clearances) producing a lively performance.

Noa McNaughton handballs during Western Australia's clash against Vic Country in the Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships on August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country finishes its championships with a 1-2 record and a percentage of 87.8.

Western Australia is winless so far, and has one match remaining on Saturday, August 24 against South Australia.

VIC COUNTRY 4.2 8.2 9.3 10.3 (63)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.0 0.0 4.1 5.1 (31)

GOALS

Vic Country: Ash Centra 2, Sienna Hobbs 2, Sara Howley, Lucia Painter, Ella Stoddart, Elli Symonds, Seisia White, Olivia Wolter

Western Australia: Alicia Blizard 3, Olivia Wolmarans 2

BEST

Vic Country: Sara Howley, Alexis Gregor, Lucia Painter, Mekah Morrissy, Elli Symonds, Jemmika Douglas

Western Australia: Sabella Banks, Natasha Entwistle, Noa McNaughton, Olivia Wolmarans, Alicia Blizard, Kate Newson