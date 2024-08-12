Mua Laloifi and Montana McKinnon. Pictures: Western Bulldogs FC and AFL Photos

THE SEASONS of two star AFLW recruits are over before they've begun, after Western Bulldogs defender Mua Laloifi and Richmond ruck Montana McKinnon ruptured their left ACLs in a match simulation against each other.

Laloifi, 31, previously suffered a torn ACL in 2018 in her opposite knee, before she was on an AFLW list. She wasn't offered a contract by Carlton for this year, and was traded to the Dogs.

"As a program and as a club, we're all devastated for Mua – for it to happen in a match simulation on the eve of the season too is just incredibly unfortunate," general manager of women's football Patrice Berthold said.

"Mua had put in a mountain of work this pre-saeason and was set for an impactful campaign, so we're heartbroken for her.

"We'll wrap our arms around Mua and support her in every way possible as she begins her road to recovery."

It's a significant setback for the rebuilding Bulldogs, with Laloifi set to add crucial experience and a calm defensive head to a very young side.

For Richmond, McKinnon's torn ACL marks the 10th knee reconstruction at the club this year, across the AFL (five), VFL (three) and AFLW (two) programs.

The 23-year-old moved from Adelaide during the trade season, and was set to shoulder the bulk of the ruck load alongside Poppy Kelly, with Gab Seymour moved into defence.

Montana McKinnon during Richmond's 2024 team photo day at Punt Road Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

"Montana has made such a great start to her time at Richmond since relocating to Victoria and has impressed everyone with her natural ability, athleticism and work ethic," Richmond head of football Kate Sheahan said.

"To have her first season with us end this way is very disappointing for Montana and us all, but we know she will bounce back from this terrible luck.

"We will all get around Montana and offer her all the support she needs to return even better in 2025."

Both clubs will have until 5pm AEST on Tuesday, August 27 to replace their players.

Hawthorn's Sophie Locke also appeared to suffer a lower leg injury in the Hawks' match sim win over Essendon, but the club is yet to confirm the extent of the issue.