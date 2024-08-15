Tayla Harris, Bonnie Toogood and Courtney Hodder. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST year, our forward lines hosted some of the best Fantasy seasons we’ve seen, with Laura Gardiner and Bonnie Toogood both increasing their averages by 40+ points. This year, Fantasy coaches are going to be searching for even one quarter of that value in the forward line.

With our top 10 averaging forwards all having career-best seasons in 2023, it can be difficult to see how coaches can find ‘value’. But it’s time to put the thinking caps on and find the hidden gems that lie within.

Projected top five

On the forwards episode of the podcast, Mel named up who she thinks will be the top five Fantasy forwards for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season eight averages.

Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $1,323,000) – 102.2 average Kate Hore (FWD, $1,111,000) – 85.8 average Katie Brennan (FWD, $927,000) – 71.6 average Gemma Houghton (FWD, $1,004,000) – 77.5 average Courtney Hodder (FWD, $733,000) – 56.6 average

Bonnie Toogood (Essendon, $1,323,000)

The captain of the Bombers could barely have done more last season to lift her team into finals, taking 72 marks (ranked No.1 in AFLW) and kicking 16 goals (=10th) as a powerful key forward. Her ability to compete not only inside 50, but also push up the ground and even float behind the ball as needed makes her an incredible weapon for the Bombers as well as a Fantasy option. With 20 points on the next best option, Toogood lives up to her name as someone coaches can rely on to be a top five forward in 2024 (even if she does reduce her average).

Kate Hore (Melbourne, $1,111,000)

Hore's ability to run through the midfield while still impacting up forward (being the League's equal leading goalkicker last season) is truly incredible. The balance of that role is going be tested in 2024, with the departure of Eliza West (to Hawthorn) and the role change of Tayla Harris creating more need for her on both sides of her role. Fantasy coaches are hoping to see a heavier midfield mix but rest assured, the Demons will be looking to make the most of captain Hore's presence on the field and she should be among the top scorers of our forward lines once again.

Kate Hore in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Under-priced premiums

Courtney Hodder (Brisbane, $733,000)

An impressive finals campaign from the premiership Lion has Fantasy coaches excited for what Hodder can deliver in 2024. With an enormous 48 tackles in her last four games, Hodder brought some serious physicality to the Lions' midfield that boosted her Fantasy scoring – averaging 78.5 points over this stretch. With an early double week helping to justify the starting pick, Hodder might be the early impact player needed by both the Lions and Fantasy coaches.

Tayla Harris (Melbourne, $686,000)

One of the most surprising moves of the off-season was the announcement that Harris will be playing behind the ball, with the four time All-Australian looking to use her contested marking power, kicking and footy IQ from defence. Harris has had an interrupted pre-season and won't play in the practice match against Port Adelaide, but this positional switch has the potential to unlock some high Fantasy scoring from the superstar.

Others to consider: Danielle Ponter (FWD, $805,000), Chelsea Randall (FWD, $767,000), Kalinda Howarth (FWD, $560,000)

Mid-priced madness

Ellie Gavalas (Western Bulldogs, $519,000)

Gavalas has shown enormous promise for some time but struggled to break into the incredible North Melbourne midfield of Jas Garner, Ash Riddell, Mia King and Jenna Bruton. Following that apprenticeship, a fresh start at the Western Bulldogs might be exactly what Gavalas needs to showcase her phenomenal talent, assuming she can get regular midfield minutes. Gavalas has the talent to increase her average by 20+ points if she has the right role and a match simulation against Richmond in early August suggests she might have it. Let's hope it holds come round one.

Darcy Vescio (Carlton, $598,000)

Vescio is pushing up the field this season, with a move to the wing slated for the talented goalkicker. Their footy nous was evident in a hitout with Melbourne last Friday, with Vescio intercepting plenty of kicks early and getting involved in Carlton's transitional play up the ground. Picking up any winger in Fantasy involves the risk of a floor score when the ball is trapped on the wrong side of the ground, but Vescio has shown a high enough ceiling to justify the risk, particularly with a favourable run to start the season.

Others to consider: Cynthia Hamilton (FWD, $615,000), Hannah Ewings (FWD, $583,000), Gabby O'Sullivan (FWD, $512,000), Nicola Stevens (FWD, $506,000)

Darcy Vescio marks during Carlton's match simulation against Melbourne on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but there are a few great options you may want to consider fielding in your last forward spot this season.

Mikayla Pauga (GWS, $363,000)

Fresh off a premiership with the Lions, this dynamic small forward has jetted south to the Giants on the promise of a Fantasy coach's favourite phrase – "more midfield time". The Giants feature a powerful midfield core of Alyce Parker, Nicola Barr and Zarlie Goldsworthy (among others) but the addition of Pauga offers some exciting speed and quality use that should see her feature often in 2024. Her VFLW stint this season yielded over 93 points per game with great tackle numbers, so hopefully Pauga is the great cash generator of our forward rookies!

Ruby Tripodi (North Melbourne, $379,000)

The wing/half-forward is a competitive spot to lock down at North Melbourne, but an impressive pre-season for the second-year player looks to have cemented Tripodi in for now. Elite tackling pressure is her forte, but after a year getting settled at the level, I'm excited to see Tripodi start to collect more of the footy like she did at Williamstown in the VFLW and put together some Fantasy scores.

Ruby Tripodi kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Yartapuulti in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ella Smith (Gold Coast, $300,000)

As the Gold Coast midfield depth started looking thinner and thinner, welcome Smith. The former Brisbane Lions Academy player didn't get much opportunity with the Lions, but – following a trade to the Suns – looks ready to bring her strong inside work to the fore. With speed and elite endurance as well, the young gun has the ability to fill a number of roles at the Suns and could be a great money-making pick.

Others to consider: Analea McKee (Western Bulldogs, $300,000), Gabbi Featherston (Geelong, $300,000), Yasmin Duursma (Carlton, $350,000)

Jono's forwards

This line has been the most interchangeable for me this pre-season, and I am keen to watch the practice matches this weekend for a closer look at a few roles. But until then, I like where I have settled on this forward line mix of premiums, mid-pricers and rookies.

Bonnie Toogood leads my forward line as a strong candidate to lead the averages once again, while I'm excited about the fixture for Katie Brennan to start the season. Darcy Vescio and Ellie Gavalas are currently my best mid-pricer bets of 2024. And finally, Mikayla Pauga and Ella Smith should both feature in their respective midfields and generate plenty of cash of Fantasy coaches.

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.