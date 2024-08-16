Kate Hore says Melbourne's engine room will have a few new faces this season after an off-season of departures

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING AFLW leading goalkicker Kate Hore is set for more midfield time in 2024.

The Melbourne skipper tied with teammate Eden Zanker on top of the goalkicking ranks last year, but after a number of teammates departed over the off-season, the Demons are set for a fresh set-up.

"I guess anyone that saw our [match simulation] against Carlton, they would see me running through the midfield a little bit more. But yeah, I guess that's just something that we've got up our sleeve," Hore told AFL.com.au.

"I think that's a great strength of our team, is the versatility of players to be able to roll through different positions.

"Whether that's me going in the midfield, (defender) Sinead Goldrick going through the midfield, there will be a few different positional changes which will hopefully change up our look this year."

Kate Hore in action during the AFLW match simulation between Carlton and Melbourne at Ikon Park on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hore's teammate Tayla Harris has attracted attention for her recent trip to the Paris Olympics on the eve of the season.

At the time, Harris was nursing a shoulder injury, and in recent days has suffered a minor quad strain.

"I guess it is unusual, in a way. But at the end of the day, Tay had a really amazing opportunity put in front of her, and that was to go over to Paris and experience the Olympics and all that had to offer," Hore said.

"She's passionate about women's sport and about growing the game, and about female participation in sports. I think that just goes to show the lengths that she'll go to grow women's sport and how invested she is in it.

"She had an amazing time and has brought back some really cool things to our group. Our team was fully supportive of it, and we know how hard she works and what she puts into her game. So yeah, no issues at all from us."

After last year's season finished with two finals losses, Melbourne has been dealt a tough blow in the early stages of the season, facing preliminary finalist Geelong (who defeated the Dees in the semi-final), and Grand Finalists Brisbane and North Melbourne.

"Tough first three weeks, that's as far as I've looked ahead in terms of the fixture. It's good, I think it'll really test us from the start, which is what we want, so bring it on," Hore said.

"The excitement building into round one, regardless of who you're playing, is there. But the chance we get to redeem ourselves straight off the bat is pretty cool.

"I really like playing at GMHBA (Stadium), and there's a bit of history with the Cats in terms of player movement between the clubs, so very much looking forward to the battle."

Read more from Kate Hore about last season and the changing face of Melbourne in the latest Setting the Scene feature, to be released on Saturday.