The match review findings are in for the weekend's AFLW practice matches

Lucy Wales in action during Hawthorn's practice match against Sydney on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN ruck Lucy Wales will miss her side's opening game of the 2024 AFLW season after being slapped with a one-game ban for striking.

The 21-year-old appeared to catch Sydney forward Bella Smith high as she attempted to push away from her during the fourth quarter of Sunday's practice match between the two sides.

The match review officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact.

Smith played out the game with no issue.

Meanwhile, three other players have been issued fines following Sunday's practice match action.

Richmond's Ellie McKenzie was cited for tripping Brisbane's Cathy Svarc, fellow Tiger Beth Lynch was fined for misconduct involving Ellie Hampson, and Hawthorn's Charlotte Baskaran was fined for rough conduct on Sydney's Maddie Collier.